ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

The Daily Illini police blotter for Jan. 21

By The Daily Illini Staff Report
Daily Illini
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCriminal damage to property was reported in the 1000 block...

dailyillini.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Urbana, IL
Urbana, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Champaign, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Liquor#Illini#University Nothing#Urbana Criminal

Comments / 0

Community Policy