ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Magnatone unveils the small-but-mighty Starlite combo amp

By Cillian Breathnach
guitar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagnatone has launched the Starlite, a small low-power combo amplifier voiced after both black-panel and tweed vintage Fender combos. The Starlite’s circuit is based around a single 12AX7 preamp tube, and a single 6V6 power amp tube....

guitar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popular Mechanics

Metabo-HPT’s One-Handed Reciprocating Saw Is Small But Mighty

The Takeaway: Everybody wants a saw that’s lighter, faster, and less tiring. This saw from Metabo-HPT (model CR18DAQ4M) is all those things, reason why we selected it as a Gear of the Year winner. It’s designed specifically for one-handed cuts, indoors or out. Grab a tree branch with one hand, cut it with the other. Hold a piece of pipe or a hunk of lumber that you need to remove, and shear it off.
ELECTRONICS
guitar.com

Fender launches a new acoustic collection, the Paramount series

As part of its huge 2022 lineup launch, Fender has launched the new Paramount range of acoustic guitars and folk instruments. All of the guitars in the range feature either a solid spruce or solid mahogany top, paired with solid mahogany back and sides, as well as a newly-developed X-bracing pattern.
CARS
imore.com

Anker 623 MagGo Magnetic Wireless Charging Station review: Small but mighty charging for MagSafe

Anker was one of the first third-party companies to embrace the new magnetic standard by releasing the PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless battery pack last year. A few months ago, Anker expanded their magnetic power accessory lineup even further by introducing the MagGo collection, which includes the 622 Magnetic Battery Pack, 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger, and more. Today, I'm checking out the 623 MagGo 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlite#Combos#The Amp#Wgs#The Negative Feedback
hometheaterreview.com

Motu M4 4X4 Balanced USB Audio Interface Review: Small and Mighty

The USB audio interface is an essential component of both home and professional studios. It is a DAC, but it is also an ADC (analog-digital converter), the DAC's inverse. In a nutshell, it's a device that records and plays back digital audio. Because USB audio interfaces are designed for professional audio applications, they frequently include balanced XLR connections, 24-bit or even 32-bit hi-res support, and they measure well. In my opinion, a USB audio interface like the Motu M4 ($269.95) provides excellent value when used as a DAC or even as a preamp.
ELECTRONICS
guitar.com

Chapman ML3 Pro Modern review: This metal contender is as accessible as it is high-spec

With Chapman’s British Standard series on pause while its manufacturing is relocated, the ML3 Pro series can rightfully reclaim its place as the highest-spec guitars the brand currently mass-produces. Cosmetically, the Pro series differs little from the Standard series. However, with upgraded parts and construction, including Seymour Duncan pickups,...
CARS
guitar.com

Fender’s new JV Modified series combines vintage looks with versatile wiring

Fender has launched an enormous range of new products today, amongst which is an entirely new range: the JV Modified Series. The JV Modified Series is designed to evoke Japanese vintage reissues from the early 1980s, and Fender promises that all of the guitars in the range combine old-school Fender looks with modern playability. All of the instruments in the range feature a basswood body, and a maple neck with a soft V profile and 9.5-inch radius maple fretboard.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
MusicRadar.com

How to design a virtual amp in BIAS Amp 2

In our recent guide to getting a great guitar sound without buying an amp, we highlighted a range of options for guitarists looking to use their computer to shape their tone. At the top of that list was Positive Grid's BIAS Amp 2, a virtual amp designer packed with stunningly accurate emulations of a broad range of killer amps. The software enables users to pick apart the inner workings of a software amp down to the component level, letting you swap and re-arrange tubes, preamps, transformers and more. Read on for an overview of how BIAS Amp 2 works, and how it can help you nail the perfect guitar sound.
COMPUTERS
guitar.com

Fender launches affordable Hammertone range of pedals

As part of its huge 2022 product launch, Fender has introduced a new range of effects pedals. The Hammertone pedals are significantly more affordable than a lot of Fender’s pedal range, and spans a range of effects – delay, distortion, overdrive, reverb, fuzz and more. All of the...
ELECTRONICS
guitar.com

Squier goes for the gold with 40th anniversary collection

To celebrate 40 years since the inception of Squier, Fender has launched a striking new range of guitars under the brand, including Strats, Teles, Jazzmasters, Jazz Basses and Precision bases. The 10 new guitars can be split into two categories: the Gold Editions and the Vintage Editions. The Gold Editions...
GOLD
guitar.com

Jackson Audio and Cory Wong launch the Optimist, MIDI-controllable dual overdrive and EQ that combines a Timmy and a Klon

Jackson Audio has teamed up with Vulfpeck and Fearless Flyers guitarist Cory Wong to launch The Optimist, a dual overdrive and EQ pedal with MIDI control. The pedal fuses two of the most revered transparent overdrives around: the Klon Centaur and the Timmy. These two overdrive circuits are independently switchable, and are joined by a three-band EQ and extensive MIDI control options.
ELECTRONICS
guitar.com

Electromatics and Streamliners: Gretsch’s full 2022 lineup

Following on from similar huge launches from Fender, Squier and Jackson, Gretsch has launched a set of new guitars for 2022. Electromatic Classic Hollow Body Single-Cut with Bigsby. This guitar has a vintage look, but a few contemporary construction points.There’s a newly-designed trestle-block bracing design, which, according to Gretsch, increases...
GOLD
guitar.com

The Big Review: Ibanez AZ2204-HRM Prestige

The monumental success of Ibanez’s AZ series restored the brand to its former glory in the virtuoso guitar community. Those who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s know that Ibanez was once the go-to for guitar gods but, over the past two decades, the emergence of other boutique S-style builders and the meteoric rise of PRS has seen the pointy headed vanguard of rock instruments become almost passé.
CARS
SPY

This Ultra-Thin Wireless Charger Has 45,000 5-Star Reviews and Is Just $11 Today

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Nothing annoys people more than messy charging cables just randomly strewn on floors and by outlets. It’s an eyesore that’s nearly impossible to hide. Thankfully, there’s a sleek looking wireless charging pad that not only helps to mitigate the clutter, but it also can conveniently charge your phones while on the go. Best of all, this ultra-thin wireless charging pad is only $11 — a 45% discount...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

iRobot’s Self-Emptying Roomba Is a Steal Now That It’s $200 Off

We all knew that the iRobot Roomba i3+ already offered a ton of value at its regular price of $600. That’s because not only is it an efficient cleaner that doesn’t waste time, but it’s also iRobot’s most affordable robot vacuum that comes with a self-empty charging bin. But today, this popular smart cleaner is getting a deserving discount of 33% off to bring its total cost down to $399. Now that’s awesome. For iRobot, something in its lineup priced around the $600 range would instantly classify it as a mid-range model, but you could argue that the Roomba i3+ is...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

The crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $32 today

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection Camera Rating: 4 Stars WiFi Connection, Easy to Use: Download and install the compatible App on your device. No need extra adapter or cable, just connect with your smartphone via WiFi. Then start the App to begin your inspection.HD Inspection Camera: 2.0MP borescope offers you a wonderful experience of capturing a clear close range HD video in MP4 format and image in JPG format with adjustable resolutions 640×480, 1280 x 720 , 1600 x1200 and 1920 x 1080. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon (promo code 8NQ4UAFS) $49.99 $31.99 Buy from Walmart $47.09 Unless you’re...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Wondering how to hide power cords? This $24 solution has 24,000 5-star ratings

Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Electrical Outlet Cover with 3 Outlet Power Strip Rating: 4 Stars GREAT FOR SMALL SPOTS LIKE KITCHENS & BATHROOMS. Now you can discreetly and completely hide the entire outlet, ugly plugs & cordsELIMINATE UGLY PLUGS & CORDS and restore your home’s pristine decor. This slim, wall-hugging device blends into its surroundings for an uncluttered, wireless look BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $23.95 Buy from Home Depot $24.95 If you’re wondering how to hide power cords, this is the answer to your question. Look no further than the Sleek Socket ultra-thin electrical outlet cover. It’s a brilliant solution to...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy