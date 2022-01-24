Magnatone unveils the small-but-mighty Starlite combo amp

In our recent guide to getting a great guitar sound without buying an amp, we highlighted a range of options for guitarists looking to use their computer to shape their tone. At the top of that list was Positive Grid's BIAS Amp 2, a virtual amp designer packed with stunningly accurate emulations of a broad range of killer amps. The software enables users to pick apart the inner workings of a software amp down to the component level, letting you swap and re-arrange tubes, preamps, transformers and more. Read on for an overview of how BIAS Amp 2 works, and how it can help you nail the perfect guitar sound.

