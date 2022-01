STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's Mia Davidson is one of 50 student-athletes across the country to be named to USA Softball's Collegiate Player of the Year Watchlist. The graduate student from Hillsborough, North Carolina, enters her final season needing just two home runs to tie the SEC career record. She is a three-time all-region selection and was selected as an All-American in 2019. That same year, she was a Top 10 Finalist for the Collegiate Player of the Year award.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO