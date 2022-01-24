Inspira Health Appoints Scott Wagner MD, MBA, FACEP, as President of Inspira Medical Group

Scott Wagner MD, MBA, FACEP, as President of Inspira Medical Group. (Photo: Business Wire)

Inspira Health today announced the appointment of Scott Wagner MD, MBA, FACEP, as President of Inspira Medical Group, effective immediately. Dr. Wagner will oversee Inspira’s physician enterprise, attracting and retaining top talent, growing and developing new innovative service lines, and driving Inspira’s work as a High Reliability Organization, placing the safety and health of patients at the center of all we do. He will also continue to serve as interim Chief Medical Officer of Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill.

“As a highly accomplished health care veteran who is already engrained in the intricacies of Inspira and our community, Scott is the ideal leader to drive the future of Inspira Medical Group,” said Warren E. Moore, FACHE, Executive Vice President, COO of Inspira Health. “As a High Reliability Organization, quality and safety are core tenets of Inspira, and throughout Scott’s tenure at Inspira, he has and continues to be focused on the growth of a high-quality, patient-focused clinical enterprise. I look forward to furthering our partnership to transform health outcomes of our community.”

Dr. Wagner began his 20-year tenure at Inspira as an Emergency Physician in 2002, having since served as the Chairman Department of Emergency Medicine for Bridgeton, Elmer and Vineland and most recently as the Chief Medical Officer for Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill and Inspira Health Center Woodbury. Over the course of his career with Inspira, Dr. Wagner has played an integral role in driving High Reliability principles across the network by fostering innovation as a means to improve the patient experience and health outcomes, facilitating the expansion of access to drive convenience for the South Jersey community, and more.

“I am honored to serve in this new role and am looking forward to entering this next chapter with Inspira Health, especially as we stand on the precipice of such significant growth and expansion,” said Dr. Wagner. “The health care landscape has transformed significantly over the past few years, and even more so as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rooted in a firm foundation of High Reliability principles, Inspira will continue to deliver, and expand upon the high-quality care that is synonymous with our organization, ultimately fostering healthier communities.”

Dr. Wagner holds a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Boston University, an MD from Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University and his Master of Business Administration from University of Massachusetts at Amherst – Isenberg School of Management. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians and served on its Well-being Committee; Dr. Wagner is also a member of the American Association for Physician Leadership.

About Inspira Health

Inspira Health is a charitable nonprofit health care organization and a regional leader in physician training, with approximately 200 medical residents and fellows in 13 nationally accredited programs at its hospitals in Vineland, Mullica Hill, and Elmer. That number will grow to more than 250 by 2023.

The system traces its roots to 1899 and comprises three hospitals, two comprehensive cancer centers, eight multi-specialty health centers, and more than 200 access points. These include urgent care; outpatient imaging and rehabilitation; sleep medicine labs; cardiac testing facilities; behavioral health, digestive health, wound care centers; home care and hospice; and more than 35 primary and specialty physician practices in Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem, Camden and Atlantic counties. Additionally, Inspira EMS services six South Jersey counties.

Inspira’s 1,300-member medical staff and 6,800 employees provide an unwavering commitment to delivering a superior patient experience at every point of the journey. Technology and innovation investments provide a robust provider directory and a range of services including online scheduling and virtual visits for both primary and specialty care providers. With a commitment to multi-channel digital access, Inspira is able to meet consumer demand for self-service and personalized care options.

Accredited by DNV Healthcare and committed to the principles of high reliability, the system’s clinical and support staffs are focused on clinical excellence and patient safety. For more information about Inspira Health, visit www.InspiraHealthNetwork.org or call 1-800-INSPIRA.

