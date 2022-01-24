10 Must-Hear Country Concept Albums

Is it okay to be proud of where one comes from even if that past is far from perfect? Can a country learn from the scars of its past and build something greater than any flawed, hand-me-down patriotism could ever encapsulate? According to New Jersey-born-and-raised folksinger and songwriter Jason Erie, the answer is a resounding “yes.” On Erie’s new full-length album, Tiny Fires, he spearheads a rebuilding effort, employing his signature hyper-sensory poeticism in intimate, harrowing portraits of the common man’s oft disregarded depth and frailty. With sharp lyrical jabs like “Even God’s been shopping on Amazon” or “At least we have a McDonald’s now,” Erie explores everything from modern consumerism to isolation, attempting to reconcile the marred realities of the U.S. of A. and the flawed system passed down by its forebears. With that said, Erie’s message on Tiny Fires runs far deeper than any run-of-the-mill, partisan protest record. Rather, it is an inherently unifying exposé on what it means to be human in a seemingly smoldering world and to find a home in its ashes. Fans can also stay tuned to upcoming news pertaining to Tiny Fires at jasoneriemusic.com.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO