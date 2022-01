College football is seemingly in a perpetually shifting landscape as everyone attempts to put themselves in the best position possible to compete and make tons of money. As the SEC continues to set the tone, conferences like the Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12 are always looking for ways to give their own teams any advantage they can while also staying in lockstep when it comes to finding ways to remain relevant and keep eyeballs on them. That is what is driving a potential change in the Big Ten that could alter the way the conference chooses its champion and prepares for the eventual expansion of the College Football Playoff.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO