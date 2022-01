If you like shooting sports, there is a bill in this year's South Dakota legislative session you ought to be following. The enormous South Dakota Shooting Sports Complex north of Rapid City that has been proposed by the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Department has hit a snag in the legislature. House Bill 1049 would allocate $2.5 million in GFP budget for the $10 to $12 million dollar project. The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee said no to the bill as it is by a vote of 8 to 5 and deferred it to the 41st day of the session.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 15 HOURS AGO