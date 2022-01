– The stock price of Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BRQS) increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BRQS) – a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and innovative clean energy, with operations in the US, India and China – increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Borqs Technologies announcing the company expects to report revenue of between $31 million to $35 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, with more than 85% of revenues generated from US, European, and Indian customers. This represents revenue growth of up to 30% from the $26.8 million revenue reported in fiscal year 2020.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO