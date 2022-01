BRICK/GSP: Expect delays on the Garden State Parkway in the area of (I.A.O.) Interchange 91 for an underground storm drain on fire. The highway was closed due to heavy smoke from an underground pipe that caught fire. This pipe is a storm drain that runs underneath the Parkway to assist in water drainage, but has reportedly filled with debris and leaves. Multiple fire agencies are on scene fighting this brush fire; traffic is backed up in both directions. OCSN is hearing the roadway is closed at the exit, and vehicles are being forced to exit onto Burnt Tavern/Burrsville area & onto NJ 70. The Command post is @ the GSP NB 91 toll plaza/ commuter lot. The commuter lots is being used as an EMS Command post to treat patients for smoke inhalation.

TRAFFIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO