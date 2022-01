The stock price of Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) increased by over 30% pre-market today. These are some details you should know. The stock price of Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) – a development-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for neurology and other genetic disorders based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid (SNA) technology – increased by over 30% pre-market today. The company believes that its proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO