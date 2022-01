BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The American Visionary Art Museum has received a $50,000 state grant to preserve its giant whirligig, a 55-foot tall kinetic sculpture located outside the museum. North Carolina artist Vollis Simpson made the wind-powered sculpture from recycled industrial materials, a craft the former farm machinery repairman became synonymous with in his hometown of Wilson, where 30 of his works are on display in a park. Simpson and his two sons traveled to the museum the year it opened, in 1995, to install the sculpture, named “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.” “The Giant Whirligig is synonymous with AVAM and has...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO