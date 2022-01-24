ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

The CIA’s Top-Secret “Heart Attack Gun”

wcbe.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1975, The CIA revealed that it had developed a top-secret weapon for the...

www.wcbe.org

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

CIA: Most mysterious attacks on U.S. officials not linked to foreign power

The Central Intelligence Agency disclosed Thursday that its investigators have so far found that a string of mysterious suspected directed-energy attacks on U.S. intelligence and diplomatic personnel overseas do not appear to be the work of a single hostile government. However, an agency interim report on mysterious brain illnesses indicates...
MILITARY
techeblog.com

Fascinating Look Back at the CIA’s Heart Attack Gun That Fired Shellfish Toxin and was Undetectable

Sound suppressors for guns are nothing new, but the CIA’s “heart attack gun” from the 1970s takes covertness to a whole new level. Think of it as a poison dart gun, one which can cause a heart attack once it enters the bloodstream. It can reportedly pierce through clothing and leave no signs of impact on the skin other than a small red dot. The weapon is basically a modified Colt 1911 and was shown during the Church Committee probe into the CIA in 1975. Read more for a video and additional information.
MILITARY
The Independent

CIA rules out ‘worldwide campaign’ in mysterious Havana Syndrome attacks

The Central Intelligence Agency believes it is unlikely that a hostile foreign country is behind a spate of mystery illnesses suffered by US officials known as the “Havana Syndrome”.The agency has found no evidence of a “sustained worldwide campaign”, despite previously suspecting Russia of being behind the attacks, in interim findings presented to President Joe Biden and Congress in recent weeks. “We assess it is unlikely that a foreign actor, including Russia, is conducting a sustained, worldwide campaign harming US personnel with a weapon or mechanism,” a senior CIA official told the Washington Post under condition of anonymity.More than 1,000 diplomats,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Secret Weapon#Top Secret#The Church Commission
TheDailyBeast

CIA: It’s ‘Unlikely’ a Global Campaign Is Behind Mysterious Havana Syndrome

The Central Intelligence Agency has rejected suspicions that a years-long string of mysterious health ailments affecting U.S. diplomatic personnel abroad is the result of a coordinated attack by a global power. In a statement quoted by The Washington Post on Thursday, a spokesman for the agency said: “We assess it is unlikely that a foreign actor, including Russia, is conducting a sustained, worldwide campaign harming U.S. personnel with a weapon or mechanism.” The official noted that a foreign power could still be behind some of the cases that cannot be explained by a medical condition, but not as part of a coordinated campaign. The finding is a blow to U.S. health officials who’ve long warned of Russia as the likely culprit for the “anomalous health incidents” that have been reported among diplomats in Havana, Paris, Geneva, and around the world. The unexplained phenomena have left some U.S. personnel suffering strange neurological issues and cognitive impairment, and some have reportedly suffered brain damage.
MILITARY
Andrei Tapalaga

CIA Secretly Training Ukrainians on "How To Kill Russians"

Reservists of the 130th battalion of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces attend military exercises on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine ApReuters. United States president Joe Biden is starting to have more concerns about the impact of Russia invading Ukraine could have due to the alliance pact made by various parties involved such as NATO. Sending troops to offer straight support could be seen as a potential threat to Russia, risking what some may say World War III. Tensions haven’t been so high in Europe in the last 30 years as Polish representatives from NATO have stated.
americanmilitarynews.com

CIA doubts foreign adversary behind mysterious sonic attacks on US diplomats, reports say

The Central Intelligence Agency is doubtful that any particular foreign country is somehow causing a mysterious illness affecting U.S. diplomats abroad, that has come to be known as “Havana Syndrome.” The illness has affected U.S. diplomats, troops and their families both abroad and within the U.S. in the last five years, and is suspected to be caused by a sonic or radiofrequency weapon.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Independent

Mexican governor denies drug links after photo with capos

The governor of Mexico’s Morelos state has denied any links to drug traffickers after a 3-year-old photo surfaced showing him posing with three men identified as local drug gang leaders. Former Mexican national soccer team star Cuauhtemoc Blanco won the governorship of Morelos, just south of Mexico City in 2018 after retiring from soccer. A photo from October of that same year shows him smiling and locking arms with three men, one of whom is under arrest and another who was killed in prison. The third man is allegedly still alive and leading a gang called the “Tlahuica...
SOCCER
Vice

26-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to Death Over WhatsApp Messages

A woman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan was sentenced to death over allegedly blasphemous messages and images retrieved from her WhatsApp conversations with a man whose unwanted advances she earlier rejected. The accused, 26-year-old Aneeqa Ateeq, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with sharing images and a status deemed disrespectful to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
1053rnb.com

Self-Proclaimed ‘White Nationalists’ Go Door-To-Door Urging People To ‘End Systemic Racism’ And ‘Be Pro-White’

Apparently, some white supremacists have gotten so desperate that they’re going door-to-door in white neighborhoods to spread the good word and inform residents that it’s time to make America white again. A viral TikTok video shows two Caucasian men who introduced themselves as “white nationalists” when approaching residents...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy