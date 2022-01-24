ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Ex-Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein says ‘crypto is happening’ despite plunge in digital assets

stockxpo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Goldman Sachs CEO and Chairman Lloyd Blankfein said that his view of cryptocurrencies has evolved after digital assets attracted trillions of dollars in value and a rapidly growing ecosystem. On Monday, Blankfein was asked by CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin for his view on the nascent asset class, who...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptos on Red Alert as Digital Assets Stand at a Critical Juncture

In prior InvestorPlace articles, my generally cautionary approach to cryptocurrencies undoubtedly annoyed some of the sector’s most ardent supporters. I get it. Plenty of money is involved here and no one wants to lose it. However, my gut feeling has been that speculative activity cannot last indefinitely. At some point, they must correct, which is obviously what happened with cryptos.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Assets#Cryptocurrency#Interest Rates#Ex Goldman#Cnbc#Cryptocurrencies
EWN

Ex-Goldman Sachs banker launches next-generation investing crypto and stocks app “Domain Money” after a $33 mil raise.

A former Goldman Sachs investment banker has turned to crypto and launched a crypto trading app in the wake of a $33M fundraising round. The platform aims to give serious investors more control and access to trading stocks and the crypto market, along with real-time market intelligence, actively-managed investment strategies, and live customer agents.
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Former Goldman Sachs CEO Says Crypto Is ‘Happening’ Years After Bashing Bitcoin

Lloyd Blankfein, a former CEO of investment bank Goldman Sachs, has acknowledged during an interview that cryptocurrencies are evolving and revealed he has changed his mind on the cryptoasset space, years after bashing Bitcoin saying it’s a “vehicle to perpetrate fraud.”. Speaking to CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin, Blankfein...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Could Contribute to BNY Mellon’s Revenue in 2023, Says CEO

Emily Portney thinks cryptocurrencies will account for a meaningful part of BNY Mellon’s revenue in 2023. According to BNY Mellon’s Chief Executive Officer – Emily Portney – digital assets could create a significant source of revenue starting from next year for the financial institution. America’s Oldest...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Paxos CEO says crypto adoption is growing despite recent volatility

The CEO of Paxos, Charles Cascarilla, has noted that the fundamentals of cryptocurrencies had not changed. Cascarilla noted that the adoption of cryptocurrencies was still high. Cascarilla noted that regulations in the sector were welcome. The recent sell-offs across the cryptocurrency market have led to around $1 trillion being liquidated...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Goldman Drops, Blink Surges; Stocks, Cryptos Plunge Tuesday

During trading Tuesday, 108 stocks traded to a 52-week high, while 401 stocks bottomed out at new 52-week lows. The S&P 500 is down 1.36% so far today while the Dow is down 1.15%, the Nasdaq is down 1.87%, and the Russell 2000 is down 2.07%. Stocks and cryptos are...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Singapore Urges Local Crypto Companies to Refrain From Promoting Digital Assets: Report

The MAS insists on local crypto companies promoting their services only on their websites, official social media accounts, or mobile applications. The city-state’s central bank – the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) – reportedly issued guidelines that limit crypto trading service providers from promoting such assets. The financial institution believes dealing with digital assets is highly risky and unsuitable for every investor.
WORLD
theblockcrypto.com

Singapore curbs crypto marketing in digital asset crackdown

Singapore has cracked down on crypto marketing in a bid to curb a frenzy of retail trading in risky digital assets. In guidelines issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Monday, the regulator said "the public should not be encouraged to engage in the trading of [digital payment tokens (DPT)]."
WORLD
Seekingalpha.com

Crypto exchange Gemini buys digital asset platform for wealth managers - CNBC

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini acquires BITRIA, a digital asset platform for wealth managers, Gemini Global Head of Business Development Dave Abner told CNBC in a phone interview. BITRIA is a San Francisco-based startup that helps financial advisors manage holdings of bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other cryptos, Abner told CNBC. Gemini plans to...
MARKETS
Forbes

Five Digital Asset Predictions For 2022

Rayne Steinberg is Chief Executive Officer at Arca, an asset management firm investing and innovating in digital assets. Last year was yet another eventful time for the digital asset ecosystem, with no sign of it slowing down in 2022. There have been many narratives at play — some decidedly negative — and the market has seen a degree of volatility. Even so, the industry appears to be more solid than at any point in the past. Over the past year, the performance of digital assets has illuminated the broad potential of this industry. New innovations, such as DeFi, DAOs, NFTs and the metaverse, have led us to a pivotal point, offering a reason to examine and improve our world through the lens of blockchain. This has parallels to other historical periods of change; when historians reflect on this period, it may be classified as the “digital age of enlightenment.”
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy