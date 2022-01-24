Ex-Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein says ‘crypto is happening’ despite plunge in digital assets

Rayne Steinberg is Chief Executive Officer at Arca, an asset management firm investing and innovating in digital assets. Last year was yet another eventful time for the digital asset ecosystem, with no sign of it slowing down in 2022. There have been many narratives at play — some decidedly negative — and the market has seen a degree of volatility. Even so, the industry appears to be more solid than at any point in the past. Over the past year, the performance of digital assets has illuminated the broad potential of this industry. New innovations, such as DeFi, DAOs, NFTs and the metaverse, have led us to a pivotal point, offering a reason to examine and improve our world through the lens of blockchain. This has parallels to other historical periods of change; when historians reflect on this period, it may be classified as the “digital age of enlightenment.”

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO