Joe sweeps to third straight win

The Elkstone Group’s homebred stakes winner Joe, racing for the first time around two turns in his 3-year-old debut, passed the test with aplomb in a popular 2 ½-length triumph in Sunday’s feature race at Laurel Park. Ridden by Victor Carrasco for trainer Mike Trombetta, Joe...
In this strangest of Triple Crown prep seasons – and, no, we’re really not kidding (more on that in a moment) – two horses are atop the Derby points leaderboard with 14 each, with a clutch of 10 more just behind with 10. Pappacap hasn’t won any...
Knicks Go tuned up for a title defense in Saturday’s $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) at Gulfstream Park with a ‘bullet’ five-furlong workout Sunday morning at Fair Grounds. The Brad Cox trainee, who captured last year’s Pegasus World Cup by 2 ¾ lengths, was timed...
Parx Racing has an 11-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:25 p.m, and we’ve got Parx picks. Race 88-3-7-4The improving #8 Our Lucky Man (9-2) rallied smartly last out in a first-level allowance at Laurel Park but couldn’t quite seal the deal, finishing fourth while beaten less than two lengths. It was a good effort against a solid group, and on the drop to a bit of an easier crowd, this one rates a big shot… We’ll give a shot to #3 Longtail (5-1) and wouldn’t be surprised to see longer odds than the morning line. This one ran pretty well last out, though that was against lesser and two months ago. He’ll make his first try in the Mike Pino barn here and may well be the controlling speed… #7 Hard Sting (3-1) rallied to the lead leaving the furlong grounds last out against similar but couldn’t quite finish it. He’ll have a good shot to get it done today… #4 Secret Path (4-1) dominated last out against never-won-two rivals, and two of six to run back won their follow-ups, with two others in the money…
No matter the opponent, a road win is always satisfying to come by. That was just one of the many positives that Battlefield head coach Randy Bills came up with following his team’s 65-45 victory on Tuesday night at Osbourn Park. Battlefield (10-3 overall, 6-2 in the Cedar Run...
Plenty of racing action took place throughout the Mid-Atlantic this past week. Here’s a look at the “three stars” of each track:. FIRST STAR: AIR TOKEN. Last year’s Maryland Million Sprint champion made his 2022 debut a winning one last Friday, when he won a n/w3x allowance optional claiming race by five lengths. He enjoyed a good trip off the pace on the inside, rating off the lead and kicking clear in the stretch, covering six furlongs in 1:11.45. He ran a career-best Equibase speed figure in that race, with a 111. He’s owned and trained by Jose Corrales and ridden by Victor Carrasco.
The Western Indians got off to a fast start Tuesday night as they defeated the visiting Green Bobcats 75-41. The victory is the Indians eighth straight and 16th of the season. “We knew they had a really good player ... maybe the best player in the league in (Levi) Sampson, and he’s ball dominant in what they run. We put Noah Whitt on him, and he did a heck of a job and played his heart out," said Western head coach Doug Williams. "Sampson’s good and big, so it was in our interest tonight to keep it out of his hands as much as possible (and) make him shoot tough shots. He made some tough shots, and we controlled the tempo. When a team like that tries to slow us down, if we can control the tempo, it’s always in our favor.”
HEPPNER — The Enterprise and Heppner girls basketball teams faced off at Heppner High School on Tuesday, Jan. 25, with the Outlaws coming out on top 45-41. The game went back and forth, as each quarter was anyone's game. Enterprise ultimately leaned on a strong third quarter to walk away with the four-point victory to improve to 9-7 on the year and 4-1 in league play. The Mustangs dropped to 1-5 in Blue Mountain Conference competition and fell to 6-9 on the season.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland-bred Knicks Go drew the rail in his bid to repeat as Pegasus World Cup champion, race organizers announced Tuesday.
The 6-year-old by Paynter out of Kosmo’s Buddy will face off against eight other competitors at Gulfstream Park on Saturday, including one of the runners, Stiletto Boy, he beat his last time out, the Grade I Breeders’ Cup Classic in November.
Knicks Go is the 6-5 favorite, followed closely by 4-year-old Life Is Good, winner of five of six races, at 7-5.
The field for the @PegasusWorldCup Invitational Gr.1 sponsored by @1stbet, Saturday, January 29th: pic.twitter.com/UTS6UpOJ14
LeLe Grissett scored a season-high 14 points, Aliyah Boston is up to 12 straight games with a double-double, and No. 1 South Carolina got its 14th consecutive win over Vanderbilt in a 85-30 victory Monday night.
