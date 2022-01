BREVARD COUNTY – Several hundred Brevard secondary school students are slated to participate in one of three science fairs to be held in the next few weeks. According to Shereen Luchten, assistant director with Brevard Public Schools, the three fairs will be held on consecutive weeks with the first, the Brevard Mainland Science and Engineering Fair, slated for Friday, Jan. 28 at the Merritt Square Mall featuring students from schools on the mainland, from Astronaut High School all the way to Johnson Middle School in Melbourne.

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO