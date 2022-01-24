ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Knicks Go has final move before Pegasus

By Press Release
theracingbiz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnicks Go tuned up for a title defense in Saturday’s $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) at Gulfstream Park with a ‘bullet’ five-furlong workout Sunday morning at Fair Grounds. The Brad Cox trainee, who captured last...

www.theracingbiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
theracingbiz.com

Joe sweeps to third straight win

The Elkstone Group’s homebred stakes winner Joe, racing for the first time around two turns in his 3-year-old debut, passed the test with aplomb in a popular 2 ½-length triumph in Sunday’s feature race at Laurel Park. Ridden by Victor Carrasco for trainer Mike Trombetta, Joe ($2.80)...
SPORTS
theracingbiz.com

Derby points update: What’s missing here?

In this strangest of Triple Crown prep seasons – and, no, we’re really not kidding (more on that in a moment) – two horses are atop the Derby points leaderboard with 14 each, with a clutch of 10 more just behind with 10. Pappacap hasn’t won any...
SPORTS
theracingbiz.com

PARX PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: Jan. 26

Parx Racing has an 11-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:25 p.m, and we’ve got Parx picks. Race 98-1-6-3Top choice #8 Koan (7-2) enters in good form, having thrashed claiming rivals two back and then just missed versus similar to these last out. The fourth-place finisher from that contest came back to win a starter allowance at Aqueduct, flattering this one’s effort… Trainer Jamie Ness has a pair in here, and he’s putting go-to rider Silvera on #1 Zippy (4-1). This one’s been off since late November, showing a couple of good works in the meantime, and that Ness is leaving him at this $25,000 level seems a good sign, especially since he’d claimed him for just $12,500 back in September… His form can be a little in-and-out, but when he runs well, #6 Trifor Gold (10-1) has what it takes to contend in this group. After three middling efforts, he gave a hint he might be cycling back to better form with an improved try in last… The other Ness trainee, #3 Super Dude (5-2), has been facing better, albeit without much to show for it…
SPORTS
thepressboxlts.com

Knicks Go Honored With Longines World Racing Award

(Knicks Go / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Knicks Go, Arc Crowned During Longines World Racing Awards. Longines and the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities (IFHA) were proud to celebrate the 2021 Longines World Racing Awards on 25 January during a virtual ceremony. The event honoured Knicks Go as the Longines World’s Best Racehorse, the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe as the Longines World’s Best Horse Race, and Ryan Moore as the Longines World’s Best Jockey of the 2021 season. To rewatch the show and discover new exclusive contents, visit Longines and IFHA social media platforms.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
theracingbiz.com

MID-ATLANTIC THREE STARS: JANUARY 26

Plenty of racing action took place throughout the Mid-Atlantic this past week. Here’s a look at the “three stars” of each track:. FIRST STAR: AIR TOKEN. Last year’s Maryland Million Sprint champion made his 2022 debut a winning one last Friday, when he won a n/w3x allowance optional claiming race by five lengths. He enjoyed a good trip off the pace on the inside, rating off the lead and kicking clear in the stretch, covering six furlongs in 1:11.45. He ran a career-best Equibase speed figure in that race, with a 111. He’s owned and trained by Jose Corrales and ridden by Victor Carrasco.
SPORTS
theracingbiz.com

Trevor McCarthy tabbed Jockey of the Week

Jockey Trevor McCarthy’s decision to return to riding in New York after a stint in Southern California is paying big dividends. He posted eight wins including a stakes race last week to earn Jockey of the Week for January 18 through January 23. The honor, which is voted on by a panel of racing experts, is for jockeys who are members of the Jockeys’ Guild, the organization which represents more than 1050 active, retired and permanently disabled jockeys in the United States.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Baltimore

MD-Bred Knicks Go Draws Rail In Bid To Repeat At Pegasus World Cup

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland-bred Knicks Go drew the rail in his bid to repeat as Pegasus World Cup champion, race organizers announced Tuesday. The 6-year-old by Paynter out of Kosmo’s Buddy will face off against eight other competitors at Gulfstream Park on Saturday, including one of the runners, Stiletto Boy, he beat his last time out, the Grade I Breeders’ Cup Classic in November. Knicks Go is the 6-5 favorite, followed closely by 4-year-old Life Is Good, winner of five of six races, at 7-5. The field for the @PegasusWorldCup Invitational Gr.1 sponsored by @1stbet, Saturday, January 29th: pic.twitter.com/UTS6UpOJ14 — Gulfstream Park (@GulfstreamPark) January...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Knicks#Pegasus#Gulfstream Park#Furlong#Fair Grounds
NBC Sports

Breeders’ Cup winners go head-to-head in Pegasus World Cup

The legendary musical Fiddler On The Roof begins with an ode to the importance of “Tradition.”. In the sports world, traditions are cherished, and change does not come easily. It took a lot of persuasion in the early 1980’s for John Gaines, John Nerud and others to launch a concept like the Breeders’ Cup. While it lessened the importance of what had been title-deciding races, such as the Champagne Stakes and Jockey Club Gold Cup, it helped the American racing industry to establish what have become true World Championships.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy