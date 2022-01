The U.S. has an opportunity to grow our clean manufacturing and construction industries to both renew American infrastructure and address the climate crisis by adopting a federal Buy Clean policy. Whether federal agencies are looking to construct high-performance green buildings, build new railways, highways, and bridges, rebuild a road or school after a natural disaster, or make a community more climate resilient, they should seek to use low carbon concrete, steel, and other construction materials. Doing so would not only help these industries decarbonize and the nation meet its climate goals, but also support good jobs and strengthen our manufacturing base.

