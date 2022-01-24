ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Glass suggests more new arrivals could join Vicente Besuijen at Aberdeen

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAberdeen boss Stephen Glass did not rule out further signings after beating “stiff competition”...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle may break club transfer record for Yves Bissouma

What the papers sayThe Daily Mail says Newcastle are chasing the signature of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. It is believed Brighton would part ways with the 25-year-old Mali international for £50m, which would shatter Newcastle’s club-record transfer fee by £10m.Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is reportedly on the radar of Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa. According to The Sun, the 24-year-old England international centre-back is thought to have been on Gerrard’s wishlist for a while, with a possible January move on the cards.The London Evening Standard reports Arsenal are considering a move for Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak, as their hopes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Paulo Dybala holds talks over sensational transfer

Liverpool have begun talks with Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala over a free transfer in the summer. That's according to the Metro, who claim that the attacker could be heading to Anfield in the summer, as Jurgen Klopp looks to add more depth to a steady frontline that he's had for years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Hodgson appointed Watford manager as Claudio Ranieri’s successor

Roy Hodgson has been appointed as manager of Watford.The 74-year-old replaces Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked on Monday less than four months after arriving at Vicarage Road.Hodgson returns to Premier League management after departing Crystal Palace at the end of last season.The former Liverpool and England boss indicated at that time that he was “stepping away from football for a while”, but clarified that it was not necessarily a retirement, saying that he would “never-say-never” about taking another managerial role.He has been tempted back as Watford look to avoid relegation — the club are 19th in the Premier League, though...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Stephen Glass
fourfourtwo.com

Transfer news: Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United set to battle for 15-year-old 'new Ronaldo'

Transfer news is going into overdrive right now – but Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United are all reportedly interested in one long-term target. Endrick, a 15-year-old sensation from Brazil, has caught the attention of some of Europe's biggest superclubs, after notching an unbelievable 165 goals in 169 games for Palmeiras youth teams. Now, the Copa Libertadores champions are said to value the talent at over £30m.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The 10 minutes that turned Anthony Martial into a Manchester United player again

With eight minutes plus stoppage time remaining and Manchester United still searching for a winner against West Ham, some jeers could be heard when Mason Greenwood’s number flashed up. It was not the first time that Old Trafford has registered its displeasure with Greenwood’s removal recently. The same happened in the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. This time was different, though. It was not so much about the player coming off as the one coming on.Anthony Martial had not played a single minute under Ralf Rangnick at that point. A week earlier, he had been absent from the match day squad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Niall McGinn joins Dundee on a free transfer after leaving Aberdeen

Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn has joined Dundee on a free transfer after his contract was cancelled by cinch Premiership rivals Aberdeen. The 34-year-old winger, who scored 87 goals in 358 appearances for the Dons across two spells, has agreed an 18-month deal at Dens Park. McGinn initially joined Aberdeen...
WORLD
The Independent

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips being chased by two Premier League clubs

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is interesting two Premier League clubs and could leave before the end of the January transfer window.The club have already turned down a loan with an obligation to buy offer from Newcastle for the 23-year-old centre-back, having previously rejected a £7million bid from Watford.West Ham have also been linked with a move for the defender for some time.Phillips has featured on only three occasions this season – including a Champions League start against AC Milan at San Siro – due to the return to fitness of Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ronaldo enjoys the sun as Sturridge isolates again – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 25.FootballCristiano Ronaldo enjoyed the sun.Enjoy the view 😎 pic.twitter.com/w78enMjxPH— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 25, 2022Daniel Sturridge was in isolation.3rd quarantine in 3 months 😒. Been ducking and dodging it but it got a hold of me dawg so It’s R and R time. Ill be back on the pitch again when I’m fully recovered. So annoyed right now but it is what it is. Have a blessed day my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Celtic new signing Matt O’Riley really excited for his first Old Firm derby

Celtic new signing Matt O’Riley revealed Russell Martin has briefed him on what to expect when the Hoops face their Old Firm rivals next month. The 21-year-old Englishman, who recently signed from MK Dons on a four-and-a-half-year deal, played under the former Rangers and Scotland defender at the League One club.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal report: Gunners set to sign one of three strikers

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is in the United States to meet with owner Stan Kroenke, as the Gunners boss finalises budgets for a star striker to sign in the coming days. According to reports from The Athletic, the final three names have been whittled down to Dusan Vlahovic, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alexander Isak.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Just do the basics right – Lee Bowyer admits Birmingham were lucky to force draw

Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer accepted that Tuesday’s last-gasp 2-2 draw with Peterborough was undeserved. Two late goals from Gary Gardner and Scott Hogan in the 85th and 88th minutes saw Blues salvage a point as they recovered from a two-goal deficit at St Andrew’s following an early strike from Jack Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris’ penalty.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

"He knows nothing about football" Karim Benzema takes on Jamie Carragher over Lionel Messi comments

Karim Benzema has entered a bizarre argument with Jamie Carragher, following the Sky Sports pundit's comments on Lionel Messi. Carragher recently revealed on Sky that he had received a direct message on Instagram from the Paris Saint-Germain player, calling him "a donkey", after Carra had said on Monday Night Football that it was a bad move for the little genius to head to the French capital.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst wants new midfielder at Rangers after Ianis Hagi blow

Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is set to dip into the transfer market after midfielder Ianis Hagi was ruled out for the rest of the season. The Romania international suffered a knee injury during his team’s Scottish Cup win over Stirling Albion at Ibrox on Friday night and had an operation in London.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Mark Robins hails Coventry match-winner Viktor Gyokeres

Mark Robins heaped praise on striker Viktor Gyokeres after the striker ended his near four-month wait for a goal to earn Coventry a 1-0 win over Stoke. The Swede, who had been without a goal since a brace in a 4-1 win against Fulham on October 2, ended his drought with an emphatic second-half strike, having seen earlier opportunities go begging.
PREMIER LEAGUE

