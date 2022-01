I came across an article the other day about the largest land owners in the United States. A website called World Population Review has pretty up to date information and stats on land owners around the world. According to the site, "The largest landowners in the United States are John Malone, the Emmerson Family, Ted Turner, the Reed Family, and Stan Kroenke. John Malone is the largest landowner with about 2.2 million acres of land across the country, including in Maine, New Mexico, Colorado, and Wyoming."

IDAHO STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO