2023 Conservationist of the Year

A rustic old-Maine fly-fishing experience on Richardson Lakes. This article was originally titled "Rapid River Brookies" in the Oct-Nov-Dec 2011 issue of Fly Fisherman. Brookies were the first resonant chord of fishing for me (See the chapter “Brookie Days,” in my book Becoming a Fly Fisher). And so it was for Bob Behnke, PhD, professor emeritus of Fisheries Conservation and Wildlife at Colorado State University in Fort Collins: “A boyhood impression indelibly fixed in my mind is the first trout of my life—a brook trout caught in the Rippowan River in Stamford, Connecticut. The elegant form and total beauty of the 7-inch fish in my hand induced such awe, wonder, and complete fascination that I ran home as fast as I could and placed the little fellow in a basin of water so I could observe the living fish and prolong my ecstasy. Undoubtedly, this imprint learning experience was a strong influence in determining direction in my life.” (From About Trout, by Robert J. Behnke, The Lyons Press, 2007.)

