ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton To Hold Talks With Vitor Pereira

RealGM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton are due to hold talks with the former Fenerbahce and Porto manager Vitor...

soccer.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Everton won't rush Pereira appointment as alternatives explored

Everton aren't ready to appoint Vitor Pereira as new manager just yet. The Mirror says Everton have 'pulled back' from the imminent appointment of Pereira as the club continue to assess their options. The 53-year-old recently emerged as the frontrunner for the manager's job, but there is now a 'determination...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Everton target Pereira defends record amid fan unrest

Liverpool (AFP) – Everton managerial candidate Vitor Pereira has defended his record amid fan protests at the prospect of the Portuguese taking charge of the club’s battle to remain in the Premier League. Former England internationals Wayne Rooney, who enjoyed two spells at Goodison Park as a player,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Benítez
Person
Roberto Martínez
SkySports

Vitor Pereira exclusive: Everton managerial candidate on his interview for the job and hitting back at critics

Everton managerial candidate Vitor Pereira says "it is a time for decisions" as he waits to hear whether he will be handed the role as Rafael Benitez's successor. Pereira is understood to be the favourite to take over at Goodison Park and, in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News, the 53-year-old revealed he had received "good feedback" after having talks with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright.
PREMIER LEAGUE
kdal610.com

Soccer-Pereira keen on Everton job despite competition, fan backlash

(Reuters) – Portuguese manager Vitor Pereira said he still wants to take charge of Everton following the sacking of Rafa Benitez, despite a backlash from some supporters over his potential appointment and reports Frank Lampard is also in the hunt. Everton dismissed Benitez this month with the club 16th...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Hundreds of Everton fans stage protest outside Goodison Park amid growing anger at owner Farhad Moshiri and the board, with struggling Toffees stalling over appointing Vitor Pereira following backlash

Hundreds of angry Everton fans staged a protest against the club's board outside Goodison Park on Wednesday night amid anger at their running of the club after Vitor Pereira was interviewed for the top job. Supporters held up banners with 'no status, no optimism', 'Kenwright and Co. It's time to...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaniard
Daily Mail

Former Porto boss Vitor Pereira closing in on Everton job after successful talks with club chiefs in London on Tuesday night... and only a late U-turn will stop him succeeding Rafa Benitez

Vitor Pereira was in London on Tuesday night as he emerges as the leading contender to become Everton's new manager. The Portuguese boss was in the capital for talks with the Toffees about replacing Rafa Benitez, who was sacked earlier this month. Sportsmail were first to reveal on Sunday that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

The 10 minutes that turned Anthony Martial into a Manchester United player again

With eight minutes plus stoppage time remaining and Manchester United still searching for a winner against West Ham, some jeers could be heard when Mason Greenwood’s number flashed up. It was not the first time that Old Trafford has registered its displeasure with Greenwood’s removal recently. The same happened in the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. This time was different, though. It was not so much about the player coming off as the one coming on.Anthony Martial had not played a single minute under Ralf Rangnick at that point. A week earlier, he had been absent from the match day squad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle may break club transfer record for Yves Bissouma

What the papers sayThe Daily Mail says Newcastle are chasing the signature of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. It is believed Brighton would part ways with the 25-year-old Mali international for £50m, which would shatter Newcastle’s club-record transfer fee by £10m.Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is reportedly on the radar of Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa. According to The Sun, the 24-year-old England international centre-back is thought to have been on Gerrard’s wishlist for a while, with a possible January move on the cards.The London Evening Standard reports Arsenal are considering a move for Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak, as their hopes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips being chased by two Premier League clubs

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is interesting two Premier League clubs and could leave before the end of the January transfer window.The club have already turned down a loan with an obligation to buy offer from Newcastle for the 23-year-old centre-back, having previously rejected a £7million bid from Watford.West Ham have also been linked with a move for the defender for some time.Phillips has featured on only three occasions this season – including a Champions League start against AC Milan at San Siro – due to the return to fitness of Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RealGM

Newcastle Could Turn To Dele Alli

Newcastle could turn to Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur if they're unable to reach a loan deal with Manchester United on a loan for Jesse Lingard. Alli has fallen out of favor under Antonio Conte at Spurs. Alli’s career has stalled in the past two years and his days at Spurs look numbered.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford appoint Roy Hodgson as new manager to succeed Claudio Ranieri

Watford have announced the appointment of Roy Hodgson as their new manager.The former England boss, 74, will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Claudio Ranieri was sacked by the Premier League strugglers on Monday after only 16 weeks in charge following a nine-game run without a win.We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Roy Hodgson as the club's manager.Welcome to Watford, Roy!— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 25, 2022Hodgson is the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years and their third this season following the dismissal of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RealGM

Fiorentina Agrees To $85M Sale Of Dusan Vlahovic To Juventus

Fiorentina are prepared to accept a €75 million ($85 million) bid from Juventus to sign Dusan Vlahovic. Vlahovic is a 23-year-old striker who has scored 17 goals in 21 matches this season. Vlahovic also received interest from Manchester City and Arsenal. Juventus are now working on contract terms with...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy