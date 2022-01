US stocks gave up earlier gains as Treasury yields surged after Fed Chair Powell signaled they will use their tools to make sure inflation does not become entrenched, paving the way for a March liftoff. Earlier, the stock market may have gotten too pessimistic and priced in too much of a slowdown that was going to come from an aggressive Fed tightening cycle. After hearing Fed Chair Powell talk, it became clear the risk of more rate hikes was elevated and the earlier Wall Street rally fizzled.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO