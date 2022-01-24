ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

City Close To Signing Julian Alvarez From River Plate

RealGM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City are close so signing Julian Alvarez from River Plate. AC Milan...

soccer.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Neymar’s Net Worth Proves He’s the World’s Most Expensive Soccer Player—Here’s His Salary

As one of the best soccer players in the world, it only makes sense that Neymar’s net worth reflects his status in the game. Today, the professional footballer’s salary puts him among the highest-paid athletes around the globe—but how much is Neymar worth, exactly? Neymar, whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, was born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil. His father, Neymar Santos Sr., is a former footballer himself who quickly became his son’s mentor after witnessing his budding potential for the sport. From a young age, Neymar Jr. was coached in soccer. At the...
FIFA
The Independent

Roy Hodgson appointed Watford manager as Claudio Ranieri’s successor

Roy Hodgson has been appointed as manager of Watford.The 74-year-old replaces Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked on Monday less than four months after arriving at Vicarage Road.Hodgson returns to Premier League management after departing Crystal Palace at the end of last season.The former Liverpool and England boss indicated at that time that he was “stepping away from football for a while”, but clarified that it was not necessarily a retirement, saying that he would “never-say-never” about taking another managerial role.He has been tempted back as Watford look to avoid relegation — the club are 19th in the Premier League, though...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle may break club transfer record for Yves Bissouma

What the papers sayThe Daily Mail says Newcastle are chasing the signature of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. It is believed Brighton would part ways with the 25-year-old Mali international for £50m, which would shatter Newcastle’s club-record transfer fee by £10m.Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is reportedly on the radar of Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa. According to The Sun, the 24-year-old England international centre-back is thought to have been on Gerrard’s wishlist for a while, with a possible January move on the cards.The London Evening Standard reports Arsenal are considering a move for Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak, as their hopes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Plate#Manchester City#Espn#Ac Milan
The Independent

The 10 minutes that turned Anthony Martial into a Manchester United player again

With eight minutes plus stoppage time remaining and Manchester United still searching for a winner against West Ham, some jeers could be heard when Mason Greenwood’s number flashed up. It was not the first time that Old Trafford has registered its displeasure with Greenwood’s removal recently. The same happened in the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. This time was different, though. It was not so much about the player coming off as the one coming on.Anthony Martial had not played a single minute under Ralf Rangnick at that point. A week earlier, he had been absent from the match day squad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RealGM

Newcastle Could Turn To Dele Alli

Newcastle could turn to Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur if they're unable to reach a loan deal with Manchester United on a loan for Jesse Lingard. Alli has fallen out of favor under Antonio Conte at Spurs. Alli’s career has stalled in the past two years and his days at Spurs look numbered.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RealGM

United Loans Anthony Martial To Sevilla For Remainder Of Season

Manchester United has agreed to loan Anthony Martial to Sevilla for the rest of the season. Sevilla will pay a €6 million fee while also covering his remaining salary. Martial received interest from a number of other clubs, including Tottenham and Newcastle, but Sevilla were his first choice.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips being chased by two Premier League clubs

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is interesting two Premier League clubs and could leave before the end of the January transfer window.The club have already turned down a loan with an obligation to buy offer from Newcastle for the 23-year-old centre-back, having previously rejected a £7million bid from Watford.West Ham have also been linked with a move for the defender for some time.Phillips has featured on only three occasions this season – including a Champions League start against AC Milan at San Siro – due to the return to fitness of Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Five players Newcastle are targeting in final week of January transfer window

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United squad headed for Saudi Arabia at the weekend having breathed new life into their bid for Premier League survival with a hard-fought victory at Leeds.However, while Howe and his staff put the players through their paces at a warm weather training camp in Jeddah, work continued apace behind to scenes to add to the January acquisitions of Kieran Trippier and Chris WoodHere, we take a look at some of the players who could follow the duo to St James’ Park during the final week of the winter window.Sven BotmanThe Magpies made the capture of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ronaldo enjoys the sun as Sturridge isolates again – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 25.FootballCristiano Ronaldo enjoyed the sun.Enjoy the view 😎 pic.twitter.com/w78enMjxPH— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 25, 2022Daniel Sturridge was in isolation.3rd quarantine in 3 months 😒. Been ducking and dodging it but it got a hold of me dawg so It’s R and R time. Ill be back on the pitch again when I’m fully recovered. So annoyed right now but it is what it is. Have a blessed day my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RealGM

Everton To Hold Talks With Vitor Pereira

Everton are due to hold talks with the former Fenerbahce and Porto manager Vitor Pereira on Monday as they continue their search for a permanent successor to Rafael Benítez. Everton has twice considered hiring Pereira. Roberto Martínez was their first choice but the Royal Belgian Football Association rejected a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Julian Alvarez to Manchester City: River Plate forward likened to Sergio Aguero after breakout year in Argentina

Manchester City are in talks to sign Julian Alvarez from River Plate as Pep Guardiola aims to strengthen his forward line following the departure of Sergio Aguero last summer. The 21-year-old is viewed as the next big star to come out of Argentina following a breakout year with River Plate during which he also won five caps for his national team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Christian Eriksen training with Ajax reserves to build up fitness

Christian Eriksen has further stepped up his recovery from his cardiac arrest by training with former club Ajax.Eriksen, who has been linked with a return to the Premier League with Brentford revealed earlier this month that he “died for five minutes” when he collapsed during the Euro 2020 group match against Finland in June.The 29-year-old received life-saving treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital and was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device.He left Inter Milan by mutual consent before Christmas after rules in Italy prevented him from playing with an ICD and has been training with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford increase bid for Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson amid expected Newcastle interest

Brentford have upped their offer for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, amid an expected move from Newcastle United.The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has become one of the most pursued young players in the Championship, and sparkled in Forest's push for promotion. Johnson has six goals in 28 league games, and the feeling is naturally that he is more than ready for the Premier League, and can prove a difference in a relegation battle.The situation is complicated since any sale this January would disrupt Forest's promotion ambitions, but the fact his contract runs out in 2023 means the Championship club would likely have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RealGM

Fiorentina Agrees To $85M Sale Of Dusan Vlahovic To Juventus

Fiorentina are prepared to accept a €75 million ($85 million) bid from Juventus to sign Dusan Vlahovic. Vlahovic is a 23-year-old striker who has scored 17 goals in 21 matches this season. Vlahovic also received interest from Manchester City and Arsenal. Juventus are now working on contract terms with...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy