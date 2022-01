Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Vietnam Veteran Harold Lockett. Harold was 20 when he was drafted and served in Vietnam from 1968-1969. The memories still haunt Harold, even in his dreams, but he’s finally finding healing by sharing what he experienced with others. One memory he never forgot is that of his dear friend and fellow soldier Prentice Boyd Sr. from Texas, whom he met in Vietnam. Harold said they connected on many levels and Prentice had a really nice spirit. He had always wondered what happened to his friend and where he was. Well, thanks to Harold’s youngest daughter and the internet those questions were answered and Harold was reunited with his friend. Congratulations Harold on finding your friend and THANK YOU Harold and Prentice for your service.

MILITARY ・ 14 DAYS AGO