A food industry that is sustainable is one that is secure and safe as well. As the whole world moves toward a more eco-friendly lifestyle, the call to stop processes that negatively affect the environment has significantly risen. Studies have shown that the food industry alone contributes 26% of the global production of greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change. Additionally, one-third of the global production of food goes to waste along the process of harvesting to distribution and consumption. This data equates to at least 1.3 billion tons of food per year. This much amount of food has been estimated by the United Nations to be able to feed at least 3 billion people.

