Using Algae in the Fight Against Climate Change?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Freakish Midwest tornados, devastating wildfires, extreme droughts, abnormal floods – all signal the onset of a changing global climate. There’s overwhelming concern about climate change, but it’s difficult to achieve consensus on actions to mitigate it. The COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference last November was a step in the right direction, spurring global commitments and serving a clear notice that the era of coal is rapidly coming to an end. Three dozen countries, including the United States, pledged to stop funding fossil fuel projects abroad by the end of this year, and more than 40 countries promised to phase out coal-fired power, the planet’s most carbon-intensive energy source.
Comments / 0