Amid a turbulent week on Wall Street, two of Tampa Bay’s largest public companies have once again shattered quarterly revenue records. St. Petersburg wealth management firm Raymond James Financial announced quarterly revenues of nearly $2.8 billion for the three months ending Dec. 31, up 3 percent from the prior quarter and 23 percent year over year. It was the company’s sixth straight quarter posting record revenues.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO