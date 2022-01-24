Ghostly Activities | Ghost Hunting & Protection

When you first unlock the Ghost in Nobody Saves the World, it does feel a bit weak and redundant. However, that’s because it requires you to play and think differently about attacking enemies than other forms up until this point. With the right strategy and focus, the Ghost can be a formidable form. And it is important that you do because the Ghost has low HP and defence stats so needs to be looked after to survive. But have no fear, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about the Ghost in Nobody Saves the World below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO