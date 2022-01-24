ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghostly Activities | Ghost Hunting & Protection

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhostly Activities | Ghost Hunting & Protection compiles popular articles on ghost hunting, spirit communication and paranormal protection from GhostlyActivities.com. It has 50+ short chapters,...

ghostsandmonsters.com

The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
CELEBRITIES
abc27.com

Ghost Hunters Visits Pennsylvania

Returning for a new season of spooking, Ghost Hunters is back on Discovery+! Amy spoke with hosts of the show about what’s in store this season, including a location in Pittsburgh, the church turned brewery, Church Brew Works.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing thick-rimmed...
CELEBRITIES
#Ghost Hunting#Kindle#Paranormal#Ghost Hunters#Psychic#Ghostlyactivities Com#Jake Saleen
The Guardian

‘Free Nichelle’: protesters want to liberate Star Trek actor Nichelle Nichols from conservatorship

In the wake of Britney Spears’ emancipation from her long-term conservatorship, some of Britney’s fans have turned their attention to the Star Trek actor Nichelle Nichols. Last week a dozen protesters, a mixture of Free Britney activists and fans of Nichols, demonstrated outside the Stanley Mosk courthouse in Los Angeles, chanting “Free Nichelle!”
CELEBRITIES
The Conversation U.S.

The pandemic changed death rituals and left grieving families without a sense of closure

The unexpected death of a friend and colleague to COVID-19 in January 2021 led me to start researching how American death rituals were transforming during the pandemic. My friend was Hindu, and while watching his funeral on Zoom, I witnessed the significant transformations that had to be made to the traditional rituals to accommodate COVID-19 safety guidelines. In the spring and summer of 2021, I conducted over 70 hours of oral history interviews with people involved in the medical and funerary professions, as well as grieving families and those who worked closely with them, including grief counselors, hospice workers and even...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

Best Black Science Fiction Writers in America

For most of the 20th century, the world of speculative fiction was a boys’ club – specifically, a white boys’ club. Few women or writers of color were able to break into the genre’s exclusive circle, and those who did, such as Samuel R. Delany – whose “Babel-17” won a Nebula Award in 1967 – […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Independent

Spotify says it will grant Young's request to remove music

Neil Young s music will be removed from Spotify at his request, following the veteran rock star's protest over the streaming service airing a popular podcast that featured a figure criticized for spreading COVID misinformation.Spotify, in a statement on Wednesday, said that it regretted Young's decision, “but hope to welcome him back soon.”It wasn't immediately clear when his music will actually be taken down.“I realized I could not continue to support Spotify's life-threatening misinformation to the music loving people,” Young said in a statement.Young had asked his management and record company publicly on Monday to remove his music from...
MUSIC
Tifton Gazette

COMIC BOOKS: Batman: Ghost Stories

Which means the former billionaire must be a more thrifty Batman. The Dark Knight has to rethink not only how he fights crime on a tighter budget but how he wages his war on crime without his butler, Alfred. How he puts the pieces back together from the fallout of the Joker War, where the Joker commandeered all of Bruce Wayne's assets, weakened Batman and conquered Gotham City.
COMICS
pcinvasion.com

Midnight Ghost Hunt hands-on preview — A hauntingly good time

We first got word of Midnight Ghost Hunt way back in June of 2019, sending a chill of excitement up our spines. Its developer, Vaulted Sky Games, was looking to recharge the ghost-hunting and prop-hunting genres — at pretty much the same time. One could describe Midnight Ghost Hunt as a Ghostbusters-meets-PropHunt game, and that’s not far off the mark. The game has received alpha and beta tests, but I hadn’t tried my hand at it until just recently. I was able to jump in for a hands-on preview of Midnight Ghost Hunt, and had a spooky good time.
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

Nobody Saves the World Ghost guide

When you first unlock the Ghost in Nobody Saves the World, it does feel a bit weak and redundant. However, that’s because it requires you to play and think differently about attacking enemies than other forms up until this point. With the right strategy and focus, the Ghost can be a formidable form. And it is important that you do because the Ghost has low HP and defence stats so needs to be looked after to survive. But have no fear, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about the Ghost in Nobody Saves the World below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ghosts of the Ozarks: Exclusive Official Trailer

Ghosts of the Ozarks is a Southern ghost story set in post-Civil War Arkansas where a doctor comes to a remote town whose utopian veneer masks dark secrets and a supernatural menace. The mystery-thriller -- directed by Matt Glass and Jordan Wayne Long -- stars Thomas Hobson, Phil Morris, Tara Perry, Tim Blake Nelson, Angela Bettis, and David Arquette. It debuts on Digital and On Demand on February 3, 2022.
MOVIES
themusicuniverse.com

Ghost announces ‘Impera’

Ghost will release its new album, Impera, on March 11th via Loma Vista Recordings. It will be the GRAMMY-winning Swedish theatrical rockers fifth album and is supported by the new single, “Call Me Little Sunshine,” available now across digital platforms. The phantasmagoric visual interpretation lensed by iconic director...
MUSIC
indieisnotagenre.com

Blood Red Shoes – Ghosts On Tape

Blood red is the new black. Like a reconnaissance of caves, each darker than the last, Blood Red Shoes’ discography is an ongoing incitation to fill already-black voids with one’s own crepuscule. While the flow of 2019’s ‘Get Tragic’ bludgeoned with garage rock energy, follow-up ‘Ghosts on Tape’ lives up to its title by channelling the misery of a global pandemic.
MUSIC
momswhothink.com

Boy Names That Mean Ghost

With options like Achak, which is a Native American name that means “spirit,” to Axar,” a Gujarati name that means “ghost,” this list of boy names that mean ghost is filled with variety. Peruse the list, find the perfect name for your son, and his will be a name he loves for a lifetime!
KIDS
Fox17

Protection sought for rare, threatened ghost orchid in Florida

Florida's rare ghost orchid faces serious threats according to environmentalists who've filed a petition to have the flower and its habitat put under critical protection. As the Associated Press reports, the Institute of Regional Conservation submitted a petition that was filed with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asking for protection this week for the orchid under the Endangered Species Act.
FLORIDA STATE

