Union Grove, Wisconsin has a strange set of laws when it comes to being drunk on an ATV. So the parade of three and four wheelers heading to the bar is the norm. JournalTimes. With FIFTEEN different bars to choose from in Union Grove, Wisconsin the preferred method of transportation to and from...an ATV. What in the world? There is a "small print" when it comes to being intoxicated on an ATV in Union Grove, that people are taking advantage of.

UNION GROVE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO