Merck Remains Committed to Chronic Cough Drug Following FDA Rejection

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a Complete Response Letter to Merck & Co. for its New Drug Application for gefapixant for refractory chronic cough or unexplained chronic cough. The drug is a non-narcotic, oral selective P2X3 receptor antagonist. The rejection was not related to the safety of...

Seeking Alpha

Research indicates Merck cancer drug Keytruda may also treat HIV

Researchers say that Merck's (MRK +2.4%) blockbuster oncology drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab) may also have an effect against HIV. Researchers led by the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle used Keytruda on patients with both cancer and HIV. A problem with patients with HIV on antiretroviral drugs is that the virus can still have latency (hide) inside immune cells.
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

DeSantis blasts FDA for halting drugs ineffective on omicron

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed Tuesday to fight a decision by federal health regulators to block two coronavirus antibody treatments after the drugs were found to be ineffective against the widespread omicron variant of COVID-19. The Republican governor’s comments came a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration moved to revoke emergency authorization for the antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly. The drugs, which were purchased by the federal government and administered to millions of Americans, had become a centerpiece of DeSantis’ coronavirus response as he resisted vaccine mandates and other safety measures.
wtaq.com

Early research suggests Merck cancer drug may target dormant HIV

(Reuters) – Researchers studying Merck & Co Inc’s cancer drug Keytruda for HIV patients who also have cancer say the immunotherapy may help displace the virus from human immune cells, offering an intriguing area of study for treatment of chronic HIV infection. Antiretroviral treatments now allow many HIV...
The Independent

Thousands urged to try Covid antiviral treatment in new study

The government has urged the British public to take part in an antiviral drugs study designed to help the NHS treat coronavirus patients.Volunteers will receive doses of molnupiravir, a drug that was approved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in early November. It was the first regulator to give it the green light.The decision was taken after clinical research found the antiviral could reduce the risk of hospitalisation by around 30 per cent, with MHRA’s chief executive Dr June Raine describing the medicine as “another therapeutic to add to our armoury against Covid-19”.Anyone over 50 can...
contagionlive.com

NIH Updates Guidelines for Treating COVID-19 in Outpatients

With fewer monoclonal antibody treatments effective against the Omicron variant, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) now recommends direct-acting antivirals. With fewer monoclonal antibody treatments active against the Omicron variant than had previously been authorized for emergency use (see Contagion report on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rescinding those authorizations), the NIH has updated its guidelines for treating outpatients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 to recommend several direct-acting antivirals.
CBS Pittsburgh

FDA Halts Use Of 2 Monoclonal Antibody Treatments Shown To Struggle Against Omicron

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday the removal of two monoclonal antibody treatments after evidence showed they’re less effective against the Omicron variant. In a news release, the FDA said the Omicron variant makes up 99% of COVID-19 cases in the United States. “Therefore, it’s highly unlikely that COVID-19 patients seeking care in the U.S. at this time are infected with a variant other than Omicron, and these treatments are not authorized to be used at this time. This avoids exposing patients to side effects, such as injection site reactions or allergic reactions, which can be...
pharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA issues complete response letter for Merck’s chronic cough treatment

The regulatory agency sought further data linked to the measurement of efficacy. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a complete response letter (CRL) to Merck’s (MSD) New Drug Application (NDA) for gefapixant to treat adults with refractory chronic cough (RCC) or unexplained chronic cough (UCC). Gefapixant...
The Independent

FDA revokes approval for Covid antibody drugs that don’t work against Omicron prompting DeSantis pushback

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revoked its approval for two Covid-19 antibody drugs that don’t work against the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Omicron now makes up almost all new infections in the US, with the FDA announcing on Monday that they were pulling their emergency authorisation for the antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly. The drugs have been bought by the US government and they have been administered to millions of Americans with Covid-19. The FDA said it could reapprove the drugs if they are proven to be effective against other variants in the future. Both...
kdal610.com

U.S. FDA declines to approve Merck’s cough treatment

(Reuters) – Merck & Co said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its experimental drug for the treatment of chronic cough and sought additional information on the treatment’s effectiveness. Merck said it would meet with the agency to discuss next steps on the...
Investor's Business Daily

Pharma Stocks Dip As Pfizer, Merck Sustain Unexpected FDA Rejections

Pfizer stock skidded Monday after the Food and Drug Administration rejected its rare-disease drug — leading a smaller decline for similarly jilted Merck stock. The companies received Complete Response Letters, meaning the FDA declined to approve their drugs. Pfizer (PFE) and partner OPKO Health (OPK) aimed to treat growth hormone deficiency in children. Merck (MRK) asked for approval of a chronic cough treatment.
pulse2.com

Merck (MRK): FDA Requests More Information About Gefapixant

Merck (NYSE: MRK) said that the FDA issued a CRL about gefapixant. These are the details. Merck (NYSE: MRK) — known as MSD outside the United States and Canada — announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding Merck’s New Drug Application (NDA) for gefapixant, the investigational, non-narcotic, orally administered selective P2X3 receptor antagonist, under development for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) or unexplained chronic cough (UCC) in adults. In March 2021, Merck revealed that the FDA accepted the company’s NDA for gefapixant. In the CRL, the FDA had requested additional information related to the measurement of efficacy. The CRL was not related to the safety of gefapixant. Merck is reviewing the letter and will meet with the agency to discuss next steps.
