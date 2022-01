Marquette women’s basketball made sure that they didn’t have to worry too hard about securing head coach Megan Duffy’s 100th career victory on Sunday. Karissa McLaughlin poured in 17 of her game high 20 points as the Golden Eagles led by as many as 16 in the first quarter on their way to a 78-48 victory over Butler. Duffy is now 100-40 in her fifth season as a head coach after two years at Miami (OH), and this gives her the best winning percentage after 100 wins amongst all active head coaches in the Big East.

