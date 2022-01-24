ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Ice Bumper Cars in Minnesota? You Betcha!

By Andy Gott
Hot 104.7
Hot 104.7
 3 days ago
Minnesotans sure do know how to keep the fun activities going when the temperatures plummet. Whether it's snowmobiling, ice fishing, skiing, hunting, or ice skating, the land of ten thousand (frozen lakes) has you covered. And now, you can add ice bumper cars to that list. There are only...

boreal.org

5-10 inches of snow possible through Monday as clippers sweep Minnesota

Two men shovel out a moving van Thursday in North Mankato in 2019. Photo: Pat Christman | Mankato Free Press. NOAA GFS model Friday through Monday. NOAA via tropical tidbits. Get ready for a few shots of light to moderate snow, Minnesota. A family of clippers sails southeast across the Upper Midwest through Monday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

True or False- Minnesota Winters Were Worse in the 70’s and 80’s.

With the snowy weather that we are getting today, and also how snowy this past December was, it still doesn't seem as bad as it was when I was a kid. And apparently, that is true. Winter snow and cold was a lot worse back in the 70s and 80s compared to how it is now. We used to get some crazy blizzards. And of course, being a kid at the time, it was awesome! Let's build a snow fort, or go sledding or any number of outdoor activities would be so fun as a kid.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

This Minnesota Road Is Made Completely of Ice And is Now Open Again

Normally, we try NOT to let ice accumulate on our roads and highways, but this Minnesota road is made of nothing BUT ice. This might be one of those Only In Minnesota-type things: An entire road, made completely of ice, is now open here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen) Lakes. Granted, it's WAAAY up north, near Minnesota's Northwest Angle (about 500 miles, or 8 and a half hours, northwest of Rochester) but it's still here in the Bold North.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

The Smallest Town in Minnesota has Zero Families

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Minnesota’s Huge Ice Palace Maze Opens This Weekend

Go to Arizona in February. The temperature hits 65, you're wearing shorts, and everyone knows you're from Minnesota. "How do you stand the cold winters?" they ask. You answer, "Without the cold, we could do all the fun ice events!" As they stare at you, tell 'em about the Ice...
ROCHESTER, MN
US 103.3

Busch Light is Sending Someone to Minnesota for an Epic Ice Fishing Trip

Busch Light is sending one person and their friend to Minnesota for a week of ice fishing. It is great fishin' in Minnesota, and Busch Light is sending someone and a friend for a week-long ice fishing adventure. Busch Light just announced its Busch Light Ice Shanty sweepstakes. And it is super easy to enter to win the sweepstakes - you just have to snap and post a picture of you and Busch Light.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota DNR reminds anglers that ice is never 100% safe

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding winter anglers to be aware of water aeration on some southern Minnesota lakes. Water aeration spurs movement within the freezing water to help fish breathe during winter months when the lakes are frozen over. Lakes that have...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Ice road on large northern Minnesota lake opens for 2nd year

WARROAD, Minn. - A 37-mile ice highway in Minnesota that takes motorists across the mammoth Lake of the Woods to the northernmost point in the contiguous United States is open for the second straight year. The toll is $250 per vehicle. The road costs an estimated $1,500 per mile for...
WARROAD, MN
The Waynedale News

Always Assume You Are On “Thin Ice”

With the inevitable upcoming drop in temperatures across the state, Indiana Conservation Officers advise Hoosiers and visitors of the potential hazards of being on frozen lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams. It’s also important to keep a watchful eye for other people who may venture out on neighborhood retention ponds, lakes...
INDIANA STATE
WTVC

Adventures on ice, Minnesota style

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. — Not long ago I wrote of my lifetime "laundry list" of the 20 states and four foreign countries where I have been hunting and/or fishing. Now I can add my twenty-first state. Three years ago, I met Scott MacKenthun, a Minnesota fisheries biologist and fellow...
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Peyton Manning Ice Fishes In Minnesota, Hangs At Mall Of America

Another very random and very famous celebrity has been spotted in Minnesota and this celebrity will make many football fans excited: Peyton Manning!. It seems like there has been a bunch of different celebrities in our neck of the woods lately. For example, movie and television star Jon Hamm spent the first weekend of the new year in Minnesota and by the looks of it, he had a blast.
NFL
KROC News

Ice Anglers Are Leaving a Disgusting Mess on One Minnesota Lake

Ice fishing is big on many lakes in Minnesota during the winter but some anglers on Upper Red Lake are also leaving a big, disgusting mess. What is with some people? That's the question lake owners and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are asking right now as they deal with the mess left behind by some ice fishers up north.
ROCHESTER, MN
MIX 94.9

Ice Camping is a Trend in Central Minnesota

A new trend is becoming popular in Central Minnesota, ice camping. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He says people are bringing a tiny house or ice house onto the ice and spend the weekend there. Schmitt says whole families are doing this. He says they are spending some of the time ice fishing but most of the time watching movies, playing cards and things like that. Schmitt says they will stay out there regardless of how the fishing is.
HOBBIES
106.9 KROC

Free Ice Fishing Event For All Kids in the Southeast Minnesota Area

Free Ice Fishing Event For All Kids in the Rochester, Minnesota Area. It might be extremely cold in Minnesota during the winter but there are so many fun adventures waiting for us to enjoy. If you've got kids, keep reading because there is a free event on February 19th that your kids will LOVE and they could win some incredible prizes.
ROCHESTER, MN
