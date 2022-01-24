ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Rescue team uses drone and sausage to guide dog to safety

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillie the dog ran away on January 13....

UK drone rescuers, and sausage, prevent dog’s probable death

Things looked bleak indeed for Millie, as rising tides began to close in around the remote mudflats on England’s south coast where the lost dog had ended up. Fortunately for the three-year-old Jack Russell-Whippet mix, drone rescuers were nearby and hard at work – and, critically, armed with a sausage that wound up saving the dog.
PETS
Complex

Rescuers Save Dog From Rising Tide After Attaching Sausage to Drone

Millie, a Jack Russell-Whippet mix, was rescued last week after being ushered to safety by a drone with a sausage attached to it, The Guardian reports. The incident in the town of Havant, Hampshire in England started when Millie slipped her lead and was later seen on the mudflats with a rapidly rising tide. When a coordinated effort involving police, firefighters, and volunteers to try and encourage her to seek higher ground was unsuccessful, all seemed lost until a drone pilot had the unusual suggestion of using the appeal of a savory sausage to draw her out of harm’s way.
PUBLIC SAFETY
