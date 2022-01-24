South Dakota Guy Loses Fantasy Football Receives Running Punishment

As if a last place finish in your fantasy football league isn't humiliating enough, your buddies may have something even worse for you. It has become common practice to punish the last place finisher by forcing them to do something embarrassing, from getting an unsightly tattoo to washing everyone else's cars. But one fantasy loser in South Dakota was forced to lace up some running shoes and do a little sprinting. They made him register for a collegiate track meet as an unaffiliated runner -- even though he is not a runner. So, he put on some shorts, did some stretches, and then got smoked in the 100-meter. His buddies got a good laugh and made sure to share it on TikTok.

