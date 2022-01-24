ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota Guy Loses Fantasy Football Receives Running Punishment

By Danny V
 2 days ago
A South Dakota guy immediately regretted coming in last in his fantasy football league. The only thing worse than having to fork over the cash is the punishment from your buddies that follows. Just ask this guy who is making the rounds on Tik Tok even though he'd probably be anywhere...

Funny bet- loser of fantasy football league has to run collegiate race

As if a last place finish in your fantasy football league isn't humiliating enough, your buddies may have something even worse for you. It has become common practice to punish the last place finisher by forcing them to do something embarrassing, from getting an unsightly tattoo to washing everyone else's cars. But one fantasy loser in South Dakota was forced to lace up some running shoes and do a little sprinting. They made him register for a collegiate track meet as an unaffiliated runner -- even though he is not a runner. So, he put on some shorts, did some stretches, and then got smoked in the 100-meter. His buddies got a good laugh and made sure to share it on TikTok.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy Roster Resets: Running backs (AKA RB Matters)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to discuss the running back position as fantasy managers prepare for the offseason. The hosts start with recent news and notes, covering the latest rumblings about Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady possibly retiring, as well as the hiring of Ben McAdoo as the Carolina Panthers new offensive coordinator. After that, the experts dive into the running back position, evaluating the 2021 leaders and their status going into next year. Then, Marcas and Michael question traditional running back draft strategies before playing "Hype Train or Smokescreen" with some intriguing names for next season. Finally, the hosts wrap up the show previewing their dynasty RB rankings for 2022.
