Sergino Dest FIFA 22 Moments SBC went live during Team of the Year after it was previously leaked on social media. This is Dest's second special card of the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle, but the first for his natural position at right back. The Moments card celebrates Dest's goal from outside the box against Costa Rica in the World Cup 2022 qualifiers. LaLiga has lacked top tier right backs as well with most players wanting upgrades to Rulebreakers Capa, Road to the Knockouts or in-form Jesus Navas. This Dest card instantly becomes one of, if not the best right backs for LaLiga squads.

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO