Local Midwest Band, Umphrey’s McGee, Celebrates 24 years at Landmark Theatre, Still Doing OK

By Matthew Romano
NYS Music
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUmphrey’s McGee came to Syracuse’s Landmark Theatre on Friday, January 21 for a special evening, as the date marked their first gig as a band 24 years ago. The band told the crowd about their first gig where “the power went out,” but tonight the electricity was synchronicity in...

Westword

Sharon Van Etten, Umphrey's McGee and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker bring the Wild Hearts tour to Sculpture Park on Sunday, August 7, with Spencer opening. Tickets ($54.95-$60) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 14. Umphrey's McGee plays four nights in Colorado this summer, including Thursday, June 16, at Dillon Amphitheater...
DENVER, CO
JamBase

Umphrey’s McGee Shares ‘I Don’t Know What I Want’ Single

Umphrey’s McGee issued a new single entitled “I Don’t Know What I Want” today. The release of the song marks the band’s first full-band, non-instrumental studio track since 2020’s “Suxity.”. “I Don’t Know What I Want,” which has yet to be performed live,...
MUSIC
visitluzernecounty.com

Umphrey’s McGee

The volume of chatter grows, the temperature rises, and the buzz in the room grows palpable. A flicker, then darkness as the house lights descend—the anticipation, the excitement that an entire crowd is about to experience something unknown, together. It’s a feeling fans of Umphrey’s McGee chase night after night, and the feeling of these shared experiences has been sorely missed. Born from the live experience, forged from the pandemic, that desire to be together served as the impetus for Umphrey’s brand new album, YOU WALKED UP SHAKING IN YOUR BOOTS BUT STOOD TALL AND LEFT A RAGING BULL—out July 16th via the band’s own Nothing Too Fancy Music. With this new release, like the rest of Umphrey’s vast catalog, a call of progressive wizardry might elicit a response of soft acoustic balladry, or a funk groove could be answered by explosive percussion, or heavy guitars can give way to heavier blues. The difference is that YOU WALKED UP SHAKING IN YOUR BOOTS BUT STOOD TALL AND LEFT A RAGING BULL touches on a group of songs that have never gotten the proper studio treatment; the band’s infamous walk-on music.
MUSIC
NYS Music

Daryl Hall Announces First-Ever Solo Retrospective Album “BeforeAfter”

Daryl Hall Announced his first-ever solo retrospective album titled BeforeAfter which will be released on April 1, 2022. The album is being released by Legacy Recordings which is a division of Sony Music Entertainment. Daryl Hall is originally from Pottstown, PA but has become a staple name of NY with...
MUSIC
MetroTimes

Jam band kings Umphrey's McGee to play back-to-back shows at Detroit's Fillmore

Umphrey's McGee, the seemingly ever-touring, long-running Midwest jam band, is back in the Motor City with a pair of back-to-back performances. The band is known for virtuosic playing, massive catalog, and inventive cover mash-ups — like, for instance, Beck's "Loser" into Radiohead's "National Anthem" to Phil Collins's "In the Air Tonight," or "Electric Avenue to Hell" (a deliciously stupid fusion of Eddy Grant's "Electric Avenue" and AC/DC's "Highway to Hell"). An official afterparty with Chicago- and Nashville-based fusion quartet Kick the Cat will be held at Ferndale's Otus Supply starting at 11:30 p.m. on Friday with live painting by Jody Bauman.
DETROIT, MI
NYS Music

Everyone Orchestra to Perform at Brooklyn Bowl with members of moe., TAB, Gov’t Mule and more

Everyone Orchestra and conductor Matt Butler are celebrating 20 years of improvisation with a three show run in February, including a stop at Brooklyn Bowl Williamsburg. Three Everyone Orchestra shows are on tap for the weekend run, with shows at Ardmore, PA’s Ardmore Music Hall on February 24, Brooklyn Bowl on February 25 and Cambridge, MA’s The Sinclair on February 26. The lineups for each show are listed below:
BROOKLYN, NY
NYS Music

Goose Announces Second Show at Radio City Music Hall

Indie rock band Goose has announced it add a second night to their previously announced debut show at New York City’s legendary Radio City Music Hall on Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25. As of now, the Radio City Music Hall dates are one of the final stops...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYS Music

Grateful Dead bring back the Boys Club In Buffalo: January 20, 1979

By the time the Grateful Dead “trucked up to Buffalo” in January of 1979, the walls had already begun to crumble on this particular incarnation of the band. The end was nigh for Keith and Donna Jean Godchaux with their last show as members not even a month away now. And for tonight’s show, there would be no Donna Jean at all, making it a “boys only” performance, giving Deadheads a possible glimpse of what’s to come in the near future.
BUFFALO, NY
NYS Music

In Focus: TR3, with Tim Reynolds at the Strand Theatre Hudson Falls

This past Saturday TR3, with Tim Reynolds, rolled through Hudson Falls to perform for a sold out Strand Theatre crowd. Most of you likely know Tim, and have seen him on stage with Dave Matthews Band. While TR3 and DMB are two very different bands, Tim’s playing is a constant. He has a special knack for tailoring moods, creating ambience, and shredding tastefully. These abilities were on display from the start of the show when TR3 opened with “On This Mountain Born in the Clouds,” from their newest album “Wild in the Sky.” The song featured a dreamy, and persistent guitar section that built in intensity over Dan’s driving backbeat.
HUDSON FALLS, NY
jambands

Umphrey’s McGee Perform Sophomore LP ‘Local Band Does O.K.’ in Full

Umphrey’s McGee marked their 24th anniversary as a band on Friday night by performing at the Landmark Theater in Syracuse, N.Y. The band recreated their sophomore studio album, Local Band Does O.K., for the occasion. The show kicked off with the opening track, “Andy’s Last Beer,” followed by UM...
JamBase

Umphrey’s McGee Plays ‘Local Band Does OK’ Album In Syracuse

Umphrey’s McGee celebrated their 24th anniversary on Friday at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, New York. The band performed their 2002 album Local Band Does OK in full, spliting it between the first and second sets. UM released Local Band Does OK nearly 20 years ago, on June 21,...
JamBase

Umphrey’s McGee Busts Out ‘Salamander Strut’ & Ween Cover In Albany

Umphrey’s McGee dusted off a longlost original and Ween cover during their Saturday night concert in Albany. Keyboardist Joel Cummins led the first “Salamander Strut” in well over 22 years at the Palace Theatre which was followed by the sextet’s first take on Ween’s “Even If You Don’t” since June of 2015.
ALBANY, NY
Norwalk Hour

Blues Beat: Here’s what your local bands are up to

As the cold weather sets in, many national acts choose to play in the southern states, where it's a little warmer. That gives us a chance to check out the local area bands and support the venues that have kept the blues alive during the pandemic. This also gives Blues Beat a chance to pass on some news from other areas of the blues.
MUSIC

