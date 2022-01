(BPT) - After a long, COVID-imposed hiatus, people want to take to the skies again. However, in order to travel to or from the United States, people need to be COVID-negative. A COVID test is the only way to know if a person is positive. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “COVID-19 self-tests (also referred to as home tests or over-the-counter tests) are one of many risk-reduction measures, along with vaccination, masking and physical distancing, that protect you and others by reducing the chances of spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO