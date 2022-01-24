Nightly Closures Sam Rayburn Tollway Expansion January 24-26, 2022

(January 24, 2022) Overnight closures planned for NB Dallas North Tollway (DNT) to EB Sam Rayburn Tollway (SRT) direct-connector ramp, NB SRT to Preston Rd, and Parkwood Blvd exit ramps January 24-26 (weather permitting). These closures are needed for rail sandblasting operations and to install overhead signage as part of the SRT Expansion.

January 24 - 26 (10 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

Northbound DNT to eastbound SRT direct-connector ramp

Northbound SRT to Preston Rd exit ramp

Northbound SRT to Parkwood Blvd exit ramp

Detours:

Northbound DNT to eastbound SRT: Drivers will take the State Highway (SH) 121 (the SRT frontage road)/Headquarters Dr. exit and make a left or right to enter SRT.

Drivers will take the State Highway (SH) 121 (the SRT frontage road)/Headquarters Dr. exit and make a left or right to enter SRT. Northbound SRT to Parkwood Blvd: Drivers will take the Dallas Pkwy exit and continue north on SH 121 (the SRT frontage road) to Parkwood Blvd.

Drivers will take the Dallas Pkwy exit and continue north on SH 121 (the SRT frontage road) to Parkwood Blvd. Northbound SRT to Preston Rd: Drivers will take the Dallas Pkwy exit and continue north on SH 121 (the SRT frontage road) to Preston Rd.

Message boards will be places nearby to alert drivers of the closure. All closures are subject to weather conditions and will be postponed, if necessary. Drivers are urged to use caution in the construction area.

For construction-related questions and/or concerns, please contact the NTTA at (972) 628-3134.

For more information about upcoming lane closures and traffic-related news along NTTA roadways, visit “Traffic Updates" link at www.ntta.org.