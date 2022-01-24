Rumor suggests Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn’s fate with Denver Broncos

The Senior Bowl is an excellent opportunity for the coaching team to get an in-depth look at some key players in the draft class. By coaching up a team of draft prospects for an entire week, the coaching staff will have an opportunity to see how these players respond to their style of teaching, learn their practice habits, and get to know them on a personal level that isn’t possible from the sidelines or via their scouting team.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO