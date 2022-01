A general shift to direct-to-consumer channels is having massive effects at retail for some leading footwear brands in the U.S. Four of the top five athletic footwear brands (according to dollar rank), are their own best retailers, according to data from The NPD Group presented by senior sports industry advisor Matt Powell an industry recap on Tuesday. In other words, brand-owned stores and websites are the largest retail channels for most of the top five leading brands. Nike, Adidas, Skechers and Vans all generated the largest percentage of their sales via their own online or brand-owned stores in 2021. Most of this...

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO