Raymond James Loses FA Team to JPMorgan

A veteran advisor at Merrill Lynch has been fired by the wirehouse after he was arrested and charged over an expletive-laden outburst at a Connecticut smoothie store. Cellphone footage of the incident, which has gone viral, shows James Iannazzo hurling a smoothie and obscenities at employees in a Fairfield branch of Robeks Saturday. Iannazzo was incensed after buying a smoothie containing peanuts at the store, which caused his son to suffer a severe allergic reaction, according to a statement released by Fairfield Police Department on Saturday. Iannazzo’s son had to be transported to a hospital by ambulance, the statement adds.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO