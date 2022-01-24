ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Raymond James Loses FA Team to JPMorgan

financialadvisoriq.com
 3 days ago

JPMorgan says it has nabbed a pair of financial advisors from Raymond James. Michael Revilla and Manuel Bernárdez have joined JPMorgan in Miami, where they will work with high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients,...

financialadvisoriq.com

financialadvisoriq.com

Ex-Merrill FA Barred Over Alleged Misuse of Client Funds

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority says it has barred a financial advisor who resigned from Merrill Lynch over allegations of forging documents and misappropriating funds. Joshua Nicholas joined the financial services industry in August 2016 when he registered with Midtown Partners in Chicago, but his registration there ended less than...
PERSONAL FINANCE
financialadvisoriq.com

Stifel Aims for $1T in Client Assets, Indie FA Channel Growth

Stifel Financial has set its sights on more than doubling its client assets to $1 trillion and is prioritizing recruiting for its independent channel to help achieve that goal. “We have $400 billion. Well, we want $1 trillion of client assets. That’s what we’re focusing on, and we’re going to...
MARKETS
financialadvisoriq.com

UBS Targets Affluent Young Investors in $1.4B Wealthfront Deal

UBS says it’s expanding its wealth management presence in the U.S. and broadening its reach among younger affluent clients, with the planned acquisition of robo-advice provider Wealthfront. UBS has signed an agreement to buy Wealthfront in an all-cash deal valued at $1.4 billion, with the deal expected to close...
BUSINESS
Tampa Bay Times

Revenue records keep falling for Raymond James, MarineMax

Amid a turbulent week on Wall Street, two of Tampa Bay’s largest public companies have once again shattered quarterly revenue records. St. Petersburg wealth management firm Raymond James Financial announced quarterly revenues of nearly $2.8 billion for the three months ending Dec. 31, up 3 percent from the prior quarter and 23 percent year over year. It was the company’s sixth straight quarter posting record revenues.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
financialadvisoriq.com

UBS Targets Affluent Diverse Clients in New Push

UBS is targeting the needs of affluent diverse clients with new wealth management offerings. The wirehouse launched its Multicultural Investors Strategic Client Segment on Tuesday, targeting Asian American, Black, Hispanic and Latino clients with investable assets of $1 million and more. UBS says the group will deliver inclusive investment solutions,...
ECONOMY
Financial-Planning.com

No longer its brokerage, Raymond James remains custodian to $795M RIA

Two major longtime Raymond James Financial Services advisory teams left the firm’s brokerage after decades but retained its custodian when they joined forces under a new RIA. Pearl Planning and Stephens Wealth Management Group, which have eight advisors and $794.5 million in assets under management between the two Michigan-based...
MICHIGAN STATE
financialadvisoriq.com

Ex-Citi Veteran FA Joins Alex. Brown in Miami

Alex. Brown says financial advisor Fernando Campoo has joined its Miami office from Citigroup Global Markets. The division of Raymond James says Campoo, who practices as Condor Financial Group, had around $200 million in client assets at Citigroup. “I joined Alex. Brown because of the client-centric culture, superb technology and...
BUSINESS
financialadvisoriq.com

UBS Loses Veteran FA to Morgan Stanley in New Mexico

Morgan Stanley has lured back one of its former financial advisors from UBS in New Mexico, according to news reports. Robert Hoffman has joined Morgan Stanley in Santa Fe and is partnering with the Compass Rose Group in Albuquerque, the Albuquerque Journal writes. The move is a return for Hoffman,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
financialadvisoriq.com

Baird Merging with $18B Hefren-Tillotson Practice

Baird says it has entered into an agreement for Hefren-Tillotson to join its firm. Pittsburgh-based Hefren-Tillotson is a privately held, full-service wealth management firm with more than $18 billion in client assets, according to Baird. The practice offers investment and retirement plan management, financial planning and other services, Baird says.
PITTSBURGH, PA
financialadvisoriq.com

Raymond James Acquires UK-Based Wealth Manager

Raymond James Financial says it has completed the acquisition of an established U.K.-based wealth management company. Charles Stanley Group traces its roots to 1792 and was one of the first companies to be listed on the London Stock Exchange, according to Raymond James. Charles Stanley has 800 professionals offering wealth management services to private clients, charities, trusts and institutions from 26 locations around the U.K., Raymond James says.
BUSINESS
financialadvisoriq.com

Ex-UBS FA Charged with Fleecing Client Out of $5.8M

The Securities and Exchange Commission says it has charged a former UBS financial advisor with fleecing one of his advisory clients out of millions of dollars to pay for his girlfriends’ expenses. German Nino, of Weston, Florida, was registered with UBS from July 2012 through August 2020, according to...
ECONOMY
financialadvisoriq.com

RBC Wealth Draws $327M Practice from JPMorgan

RBC Wealth Management says a $327 million, all-female advisory practice has joined its Green Bay, Wisconsin branch from JPMorgan. The Bay Area Wealth Management Group is led by senior vice presidents and financial advisors Lisa Knutson and Jessica Alcorn and joined by senior client associate Karen Ploof, according to RBC Wealth.
GREEN BAY, WI
financialadvisoriq.com

Merrill Fires FA Charged Over ‘Bigotry-Based’ Rant

A veteran advisor at Merrill Lynch has been fired by the wirehouse after he was arrested and charged over an expletive-laden outburst at a Connecticut smoothie store. Cellphone footage of the incident, which has gone viral, shows James Iannazzo hurling a smoothie and obscenities at employees in a Fairfield branch of Robeks Saturday. Iannazzo was incensed after buying a smoothie containing peanuts at the store, which caused his son to suffer a severe allergic reaction, according to a statement released by Fairfield Police Department on Saturday. Iannazzo’s son had to be transported to a hospital by ambulance, the statement adds.
CONNECTICUT STATE
101 WIXX

JPMorgan asset arm creates new team to focus on sustainable investments

(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co’s asset management arm said on Monday it had created a new private equity team to focus on sustainable investments, the bank’s latest move to align its activities with its climate-change commitments. With an investment of up to $150 million, the team...
BUSINESS
financialadvisoriq.com

JPMorgan CEO Gets 9.5% Pay Raise

JPMorgan chief executive officer Jamie Dimon received a $3 million boost to his compensation for 2021, according to news reports. Dimon’s total pay for last year will be $33 million in performance-based incentive compensation combined with an annual base salary of $1.5 million, Reuters writes. The $3 million raise represents a 9.5% increase over his pay for 2020, according to the newswire.
BUSINESS
stpetecatalyst.com

Raymond James completes acquisition of Charles Stanley

January 21, 2022 - St. Petersburg-based Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) announced on Friday that it has completed the acquisition of U.K.-based Charles Stanley Group. The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority and Charles Stanley shareholders approved the transaction. Charles Stanley continues to operate as a separate brand and does business as Charles Stanley, a division of Raymond James. The acquisition is estimated to be a $387 million deal in U.S. dollars (or roughly $280 million in British pound sterling). The acquisition will allow Raymond James to accelerate its growth in the U.K., and Charles Stanley will bring 200 additional wealth managers to the table.
BUSINESS
financialadvisoriq.com

Dynasty Files for IPO, Seeks to Raise $100M

Dynasty Financial Partners has filed for an initial public offering. The company aims to raise $100 million, according to Dynasty’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Founded in 2010, Dynasty says its network grew to include 46 firms by the end of September 2021, with an average of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Check Point upgraded at Raymond James, checks suggest 'strong near-term demand'

Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP) is getting an upgrade from Raymond James, as the investment firm notes that recent channel checks have shown "strong near-term demand" and the stock is trading well below its peers. Analyst Adam Tindle raised his rating to outperform and put a $140 price target on the stock,...
STOCKS

