New York City, NY

JPMorgan asset arm creates new team to focus on sustainable investments

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co's asset management arm said on Monday it had created a new private equity team to focus on sustainable investments, the bank's latest move to align its activities with its climate-change commitments. With an investment of up to $150 million, the team will target...

94.3 Jack FM

AllianzGI creates unit focused on private markets impact investments

LONDON (Reuters) – Asset manager Allianz Global Investors, part of German insurer Allianz, said on Wednesday it had set up a new unit focused on ‘impact’ investing in private markets, as part of a sustainable investing drive. AllianzGI, which manages around 647 billion euros ($730.27 billion) in...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

1 Fund to Invest in a Sustainable Future

Sustainability funds focus on three broad themes: environmental, social, and governance (ESG). Research how well the fund is achieving its sustainability goals. Look to meet or beat the overall market while controlling risk and volatility. If you favor companies that are working toward a sustainable world, ESG funds offer the...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Blackstone launches new credit investment platform in sustainability push

BENGALURU (Jan 21): Blackstone Inc said on Friday it has launched a platform to invest in and lend to renewable energy companies, as the world's biggest alternative asset manager seeks to ramp up its sustainability credentials. The "Sustainable Resources Platform" will be a part of Blackstone Credit, the private equity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Travel Weekly

Flight Centre creates new global sustainability role

Flight Centre Travel Group has appointed Michelle Degenhardt to the newly created role of global sustainability officer. Based in the group’s global head office in Brisbane, Australia, she will help ensure the company’s business practices are economically, environmentally and socially sustainable. She will collaborate with the senior leadership...
BUSINESS
Business
Seekingalpha.com

JPMorgan raises concerns about thematic ETF investing

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) says that thematic exchange traded fund investing is an expensive vehicle for investing in hot trending topics that tend to fall short of beating the market. Per Business Insider, JPMorgan said that thematic funds "are overall high beta, with a focus on future growth, but are also negative...
STOCKS
Crain's Cleveland Business

Programmatic acquisitions create sustainable value

Companies looking to grow through M&A should consider looking at deal making not as a one-off event but rather as a sustained, systematic strategy. Although large, isolated deals have their place in the M&A playbook, a programmatic approach is proven to deliver better returns for shareholders. According to research conducted...
BUSINESS
businesstravelnews.com

GBTA Creates Sustainability Executive Role

The Global Business Travel Association has hired Delphine Millot as SVP of sustainability, a newly created role that will work with GBTA members and external stakeholders on improving sustainability in business travel. Millot joins GBTA after previously serving as head of global consulting firm Grayling's international public affairs division, where...
ECONOMY
businesstraveller.com

INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Wyoming News

WYOMING STATE
Travel Weekly

INDUSTRY
