Boston College men’s hockey alternate captain and leading scorer Jack McBain was named to Canada’s men’s hockey Olympic roster on Tuesday. While the roster was officially announced on Tuesday morning, it was confirmed last week that McBain had been invited to the Games and was expected to accept. His selection was rumored shortly after the NHL pulled its players out of participating in the Olympics, and for good reason — McBain is having the best year of his college career, leading the Eagles in scoring with 24 points despite having played 6 fewer games and really solidifying himself as one of the best forwards in Hockey East.

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO