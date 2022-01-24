ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Epstein-Barr virus could be the leading cause of multiple sclerosis

Cover picture for the articleA recent study revealed that the EBV virus is the likely cause of MS, although further studies are needed to determine whether it is the only cause. Multiple sclerosis (MS), a progressive disorder for which there is no definitive cure, is very likely caused by the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), according to...

Epstein-Barr virus may be ‘initial trigger’ of MS

Epstein-Barr virus infection, which causes mononucleosis, may represent a primary cause of MS, according to results of a longitudinal analysis published in Science. “Causality implies that some individuals who developed MS after EBV infection would not have developed MS if they had not been infected with EBV,” Kjetil Bjornevik, MD, of the department of nutrition at Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, and colleagues wrote. “Ruling out a randomized trial, the gold standard to study this counterfactual occurrence is an ‘experiment of nature,’ a longitudinal investigation of MS incidence in a cohort of EBV-negative individuals, some of whom will be infected with EBV during the follow-up and some who will not. The ubiquitous nature of EBV, which infects [approximately] 95% of adults, and the fact that MS is a relatively rare disease, has until now impeded such an investigation.”
Scientists Discover How the 'Mono' Virus Might Trigger MS

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A one-two punch from science has clearly tagged the mononucleosis virus, Epstein-Barr, as a major cause of multiple sclerosis. The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) appears to trigger multiple sclerosis (MS) by tricking the immune systems of some into attacking their body's own nerve cells, a new study indicates. "We demonstrated that a specific protein in EBV mimics a protein in people's brains, and that...
Scientists identify therapeutic target for Epstein-Barr virus

A new study by researchers at The Wistar Institute, an international biomedical research leader in cancer, immunology, infectious disease, and vaccine development, has identified a new potential pathway for developing therapeutics that target Epstein-Barr virus (EBV). They discovered that the way the EBV genome folds, and thereby expresses itself and causes disease, is more complex than researchers originally thought, and they identified molecules that could be targeted to disrupt this folding.
Comparing pipelines across ten rare neurological diseases

While much progress has been made in some rare neurological diseases, others are only beginning to see interest from developers. The development of drugs for the treatment of rare neurological diseases has exploded over the last decade. While significant progress has been made in some indications, others are only beginning to see burgeoning interest from drug developers. Figure 1 depicts the top ten rare neurological diseases by the number of drugs currently in development in the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan) segmented by developmental phase.
Common Gout Drug Is Safe in Patients With Kidney Issues

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Allopurinol, a frequently used gout medication, does not appear to drive up the risk for dying among gout patients who also struggle with chronic kidney disease, new research shows. The finding is based on an analysis of two decades worth of British health records. And it may put to rest recent concerns regarding a well-known drug that both gout patients and kidney disease patients have used for decades to rein in harmfully high uric acid levels. ...
