The Epstein-Barr virus could be the leading cause of multiple sclerosis

Epstein-Barr virus infection, which causes mononucleosis, may represent a primary cause of MS, according to results of a longitudinal analysis published in Science. “Causality implies that some individuals who developed MS after EBV infection would not have developed MS if they had not been infected with EBV,” Kjetil Bjornevik, MD, of the department of nutrition at Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, and colleagues wrote. “Ruling out a randomized trial, the gold standard to study this counterfactual occurrence is an ‘experiment of nature,’ a longitudinal investigation of MS incidence in a cohort of EBV-negative individuals, some of whom will be infected with EBV during the follow-up and some who will not. The ubiquitous nature of EBV, which infects [approximately] 95% of adults, and the fact that MS is a relatively rare disease, has until now impeded such an investigation.”

SCIENCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO