Presidio Property Trust Issues Special Warrant Dividend; Warrants to Trade Under Symbol "SQFTW"

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / (NASDAQ: SQFT)(NASDAQ: SQFTP) (NASDAQ: SQFTW) Presidio Property Trust, Inc. ("Presidio" or the "Company"), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced that it has issued...

www.streetinsider.com

incomeinvestors.com

Presidio Property Trust Inc: 10.3% Yielder Has Raised Payout for 5 Straight Quarters

Overlooked Presidio Property Stock a Top REIT Play. Presidio Property Trust Inc (NASDAQ:SQFT) bills itself as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that finds “opportunities in overlooked markets.”. It’s a REIT I’ve been bullish on for a while now, even though the company only went public in October 2020....
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisit Filed by: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp.

Filed by: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (Commission File No. 001-39845) pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933. and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Securities Exchange Act...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Nasdaq: CRDO) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 of its ...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 US ENERGY CORP For: Jan 24 Filed by: Kessel Donald Aloysius

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Represents payment...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ZION OIL & GAS INC For: Jan 25 Filed by: Moskowitz Jeffrey

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) Misses Q4 EPS by 6c

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) reported Q4 EPS of $1.37, $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $165.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. Guidance for 2022:. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AT&T (T) Reports a Mixed Quarter - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery reiterated an Overweight rating and $28.00 price target on AT&T (NYSE: T) after the company ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Discovery Communications (DISCA) Readthrough From AT&T (T) Results - Morgan Stanley

BofA Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich reiterated a Buy rating and $45.00 price target on Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA) after ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Declares $0.53 Quarterly Dividend; 4.7% Yield

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, or $2.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 11, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Cronos Group (CRON:CN) (CRON) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett upgraded Cronos Group (CRON:CN) (NASDAQ: CRON) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 EVANS BANCORP INC For: Jan 25 Filed by: Maroney Kevin D

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Compass Point Upgrades Central Pacific Financial (CPF) to Buy

Compass Point analyst Laurie Havener upgraded Central Pacific Financial (NYSE: CPF) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Announces Rights Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) (“Summit” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a rights offering available to all holders of record of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 (the “Common Stock”) as of the close of the market on February 4, 2022 (the “Record Date”). The Company intends to distribute to all holders of Common Stock as of the Record Date non-transferable subscription rights to purchase shares of Common Stock at a price per share equal to the lesser of (i) $2.06 per share, the closing price of the Common Stock on January 21, 2022, or (ii) the volume weighted-average price of the Common Stock for the ten consecutive trading days through and including the expiration date of the offering, currently contemplated to be March 2, 2022. Assuming that the rights offering is fully subscribed, the Company will receive gross proceeds of up to $100 million, less expenses related to the rights offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

