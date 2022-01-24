ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medtronic (MDT) announces FDA approval of spinal cord stimulation therapy for treating chronic pain resulting from diabetic peripheral neuropathy

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of its Intellis™ rechargeable neurostimulator and Vanta™ recharge-free neurostimulator for the treatment of chronic pain associated with...

Medtronic plc received FDA premarket approval Friday for use of its Intellis rechargeable and Vanta recharge-free neurostimulators in patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN), suddenly tripling the number of spinal cord stimulators approved for the indication. Medtronic’s implantable spinal cord stimulators (SCS) now join Nevro Corp.’s HFX, which has had the distinction since July 2021 of being the only device with FDA approval for DPN, also known as painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN).
