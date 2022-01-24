Medtronic (MDT) announces FDA approval of spinal cord stimulation therapy for treating chronic pain resulting from diabetic peripheral neuropathy
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of its Intellis™ rechargeable neurostimulator and Vanta™ recharge-free neurostimulator for the treatment of chronic pain associated with...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0