ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed could resort to outright asset sales to reduce balance sheet - Credit Suisse

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve could resort to outright asset sales to reduce its balance sheet as part of plans to fight unabated inflation, a Credit Suisse analyst said in a report. The Fed's balance sheet roughly doubled in size during the pandemic to nearly $9...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

FOMC: Nomura Now Expects a 50 BPS Rate Hike in March From Fed While BNP Paribas Calls for 6 Hikes; Morgan Stanley Says Forget About Forward Guidance

Global investment banks rushed to change their Federal Reserve rate calls on Thursday after the central bank said it plans ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
FOX40

Stocks fall, yields rise after Fed signals rate hike ‘soon’

An early market rally on Wall Street gave way to a broad slide for stocks and a surge in bond yields Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled it plans to begin raising interest rates “soon” to fight a spike in inflation that the central bank says is probably getting worse.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#U S Federal Reserve#Fed#Swiss Bank Credit Suisse#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#The U S Federal Reserve#Qt
Washington Post

Bloated Central Bank Balance Sheets Are the Real Risk

What a difference 25 years makes. Worried that inflation was about to turn higher, the Federal Reserve in February 1994 began raising interest rates, taking the federal funds rate from 3% to 6% a year later. As it turned out, those worries were unfounded: The U.S. consumer price index barely budged, finishing the year at 2.7%, right where it had started.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Fed and BOC Day: Fed sets up March Liftoff, Balance Sheet later, BOC holds

US stocks gave up earlier gains as Treasury yields surged after Fed Chair Powell signaled they will use their tools to make sure inflation does not become entrenched, paving the way for a March liftoff. Earlier, the stock market may have gotten too pessimistic and priced in too much of a slowdown that was going to come from an aggressive Fed tightening cycle. After hearing Fed Chair Powell talk, it became clear the risk of more rate hikes was elevated and the earlier Wall Street rally fizzled.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Fed maintains federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent, reduces assets purchases by another $30 billion/month and sees ending them in March

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fed maintains federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent. The Committee decided to continue to reduce the monthly pace of its net asset purchases, bringing them to an end in early March. Beginning in February, the Committee will increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $20 billion per month and of agency mortgage‑backed securities by at least $10 billion per month.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
Switzerland
AFP

Fed begins meeting to fight inflation as markets tremble

The Federal Reserve began Tuesday a policy meeting in which central bankers are expected to further signal which weapons they plan to use against inflation and when, amid a selloff on Wall Street. A central bank spokesperson confirmed the beginning of the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting, which will conclude Wednesday with a committee statement and press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely followed for signs of what the Fed plans to do to address the surge in US prices. Fears of tighter Fed policy have gripped Wall Street in recent sessions, which saw indices decline throughout last week and end with slight gains in Monday's trading after a session in which indices sank deep into negative territory before rebounding. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all again in the red in Tuesday morning trading, as investors digested a lower global growth forecast from the IMF while waiting for the latest from the Fed.
BUSINESS
nationalmortgagenews.com

Bond dealers are mapping out how the Fed will shrink its balance sheet

Treasury dealers and investors are busy trying to predict exactly when the Federal Reserve might pull the trigger on cutting the size of its balance sheet and how big that drawdown could be when it does. The central bank is currently in the process of slowing its purchases of Treasuries...
U.S. POLITICS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: The Fed’s next step is balance sheet reduction

USD/JPY weakens to one-month low ahead of Fed meeting. BOJ keeps overnight call rate static at -0.1%, raises inflation forecast slightly. No change in rates or taper expected from FOMC on Thursday. Credit market is wary that Fed balance sheet reduction could begin in March. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts USD/JPY...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Fed May Run Fast on Long Road to Normal Balance Sheet

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - As part of its battle against inflation and a return to more normal monetary policy, the U.S. Federal Reserve is approaching a decision to reduce its balance sheet, https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/BALANCESHEET/byprjmwezpe/index.html which has roughly doubled in size during the pandemic to nearly $9 trillion. It's a huge stockpile that...
BUSINESS
Reuters

The Fed's balance sheet,past and future

With inflation surging the U.S. Federal Reserve is tucking away the programs it used to support the economy during the pandemic, and that includes reducing the huge stockpile of government bonds and mortgage backed securities it has accumulated. Those assets were purchased to support financial markets and lending to businesses and households. The Fed does not think such support is needed anymore, and officials are debating how fast to pull back. Whatever they decide, businesses and households will feel it through higher borrowing costs and likely lower asset prices.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Fed's Harker says balance sheet runoff should be steeper than last time

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should raise interest rates at least three times this year to combat high inflation and reduce its balance sheet more quickly than it did after the global financial crisis, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Thursday. After the Fed raises rates above zero, the...
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

Fed Balance Sheet May Shrink By $100 Billion A Month, Adding To Stock Market Risk

The Federal Reserve gave the stock market a jolt on Jan. 5 when minutes from the December meeting revealed a consensus that Covid-era asset purchases should unwind sooner and at a faster pace than they did after the last crisis. Now, as the major indexes recover, a key question is whether there will be further shocks in the next few months as the Fed spells out its plan for shrinking its balance sheet.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy