Lockheed Martin (LMT) option implied volatility elevated into quarter results

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD)(TSX: ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today announced preliminary full year and fourth quarter 2021 production results, which demonstrate that despite the ongoing challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, it has met its annual guidance targets for the third consecutive year. Preliminary gold production for the full year of 4.44 million ounces was within the 4.4 to 4.7 million ounce guidance1 range, with both the Africa & Middle East and Latin America & Asia Pacific regions finishing the year at the higher end of their regional gold guidance range. Preliminary copper production of 415 million pounds for 2021 was also within the guidance range of 410 to 460 million pounds.

