ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Lockheed Martin (LMT) option implied volatility elevated into quarter results

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Marine Products (MPX) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.25

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marine Products (NYSE: MPX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $74.34 million. For earnings history and...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs (GS) Misses Q4 EPS by 95c, Revenue Beats

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) reported Q4 EPS of $10.81, $0.95 worse than the analyst estimate of $11.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.64 billion versus the consensus estimate of $12.08 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lmt#Implied Volatility#Call Option#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

TE Connectivity (TEL) Tops Q1 EPS by 16c

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) reported Q1 EPS of $1.76, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $1.60. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.8 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. GUIDANCE:. TE Connectivity sees Q2 2022 EPS of $1.70, versus the consensus of $1.69. For earnings history...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Robinhood (HOOD) January weekly IV and options active into quarter results

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) January weekly call option implied volatility is at 360, February is at 130; compared to its 52-week range of 51 to 226 into the expected release of quarter results today after the bell.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Summit Insights Upgrades Seagate Technology (STX) to Buy (correction)

(Updated - January 27, 2022 4:35 AM EST)Summit Insights Street analyst KinNgai Chan upgraded Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Nucor (NUE) January weekly option implied volatility at 98 quarter results

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nucor (NYSE: NUE) January weekly call option implied volatility is at 98, February is at 59; compared to its 52-week range of 31 to 59 into the expected release of quarter results before the bell on January 27.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) Postpone Merger Closure on FTC Concerns

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Earlier this month, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE: AJRD) agreed with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that we would not close the transaction before Jan. 27, 2022, to enable the parties to discuss the scope and nature of the merchant supply and firewall commitments previously offered by Lockheed Martin.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cobbcountycourier.com

Lockheed Martin to host 4th quarter and full-year earnings webcast

Lockheed Martin, an aerospace corporate giant and a major employer in Cobb County, announced the date of the earnings call where they will speak on both the 4th quarter and the full-year results. The company distributed the following in a press release:. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live its...
COBB COUNTY, GA
StreetInsider.com

Matson (MATX) announces preliminary fourth quarter financial results

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Matson, Inc. ("Matson" or the "Company") (NYSE: MATX) today announces preliminary fourth quarter financial results, provides a business update and announces that its fourth quarter earnings call will be held on February 17, 2022. "Matson finished off...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Barrick Gold (GOLD) announced preliminary full year and fourth quarter 2021 production results

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD)(TSX: ABX) (“Barrick” or the “Company”) today announced preliminary full year and fourth quarter 2021 production results, which demonstrate that despite the ongoing challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, it has met its annual guidance targets for the third consecutive year. Preliminary gold production for the full year of 4.44 million ounces was within the 4.4 to 4.7 million ounce guidance1 range, with both the Africa & Middle East and Latin America & Asia Pacific regions finishing the year at the higher end of their regional gold guidance range. Preliminary copper production of 415 million pounds for 2021 was also within the guidance range of 410 to 460 million pounds.
METAL MINING

Comments / 0

Community Policy