AMTD International (HKIB) Acquires Majority Stake in AMTD Digital, Integrating IDEA's "I" and "D" to Enter into the Metaverse

 3 days ago

AMTD International Inc. ("AMTD International" or the "Company" or "AMTD IDEA Group") (NYSE: HKIB; SGX: HKB), a subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited ("AMTD Group") and a leading comprehensive financial services focused conglomerate...

Form 425 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisit Filed by: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp.

Filed by: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (Commission File No. 001-39845) pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933. and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Securities Exchange Act...
Discovery Communications (DISCA) Readthrough From AT&T (T) Results - Morgan Stanley

BofA Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich reiterated a Buy rating and $45.00 price target on Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA) after ...
Pardes to Go Public Via Merger with FS Development Corp. II (FSII)

In advance of the shareholder vote for the business combination between FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ: FSII) and Pardes Biosciences, Inc. ("Pardes"), the CEOs of both companies are sharing their thoughts on the COVID-19 public health emergency and how they expect the combined company to play an important role in addressing one of the biggest health crises of our time.
UPDATE: Summit Insights Upgrades Seagate Technology (STX) to Buy (correction)

(Updated - January 27, 2022 4:35 AM EST)Summit Insights Street analyst KinNgai Chan upgraded Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) from Neutral ...
Marine Products (MPX) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.25

Marine Products (NYSE: MPX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $74.34 million.
Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) Announces Closing of Business Combination between Trebia Acquisition Corp. and System1

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) ("Cannae" or the "Company") today announced the completion of the business combination (the "Business Combination") ...
beautypackaging.com

Good Glamm Group Acquires Majority Stake in Organic Harvest

Good Glamm Group, a South Asian content-to-commerce conglomerate, has acquired a majority stake in Organic Harvest—India's largest ECOCERT certified Beauty and Personal care brand. Good Glamm will be investing a further Rs. 75 crores (approximately $10 million) in growing the brand.
BUSINESS
JPMorgan (JPM) Acquires 49% Stake in Viva Wallet

J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Viva Wallet Holdings Software Development S.A. (Viva Wallet), a leading European cloud-based payments fintech company, and its existing shareholders to acquire an ownership stake of approximately 49 percent, subject to regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
WWD

L’Officiel Sold to Hong Kong-Based AMTD International

Hong Kong-based financial services company AMTD International has acquired French magazine publisher L'Officiel from the Jalou family for an undisclosed sum. As part of the deal, Benjamin Eymère will continue to serve as chief executive officer of L'Officiel and has also been appointed as chief metaverse officer of AMTD, a new role where he will be responsible for driving AMTD's innovation in the metaverse space.
DatChat (DATS) Enters LOI to Acquire Avila Security Corporation

DatChat, Inc. (Nasdaq: DATS), a communications and social media company that gives users the ability to communicate, share, and post with privacy and screen capture protection, today announced the Company has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Avila Security Corporation ("Avila Security") effectuating the Company to secure four issued patents and two pending applications, subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction terms include $1 million in cash and the greater of 739,650 shares of restricted common stock or $2.5 million of restricted common stock [of DatChat] based on the previous 30 day average closing share price at closing.
DSS, Inc (DSS) Acquires 25.1% of Alset International Limited

DSS, Inc. ("DSS" or the "Company") (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company with nine operating business lines in diverse, high-growth industries, entered into a stock purchase agreement (the "AIL Subscription Agreement") on January 18, 2022, with its shareholder Alset EHome International Inc. ("AEI"), which currently owns 15.24% of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock, pursuant to which AEI sold to the Company 877,248,065 ordinary shares, no par value per share, of Alset International Limited for a purchase price of 59,979,582 newly issued shares of the Company's common stock. Following the closing of this transaction, AEI will own 55.52% of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock and will be the majority shareholder of the Company.
pocketgamer.biz

Nazara acquires majority stake adtech firm Datawrkz

Indian games outfit Nazara Technologies has revealed that it has entered an agreement to acquire a 55 per cent share of Bangalore-based adtech firm Datawrkz. Founded in 2013, Datawrkz is a global advertising firm that focuses on the optimisation of digital ads to boost user and revenue growth. For the calendar year 2021, the firm generated approximately $12.1 million in revenue, with around 70 per cent generated from the US.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Acquires Digital Disbursements

Western Alliance Bank (NYSE: WAL) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Digital Settlement Technologies, DBA Digital Disbursements, the leading digital payments platform for the class action legal industry. Joining forces with Digital Disbursements, which enables the seamless integration of a customizable pay menu into settlement claim forms and other payment selection websites, positions Western Alliance as the leading digital payments platform for the class action market and broader legal industry.
Goldman Sachs Upgrades Corning (GLW) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall upgraded Corning (NYSE: GLW) from ...
Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) PT Lowered to $17 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois lowered the price target on Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCSA) to $17.00 (from $22.00) while maintaining an ...
Stellantis (STLA) to Take Majority Stake in JV with GAC in China

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) today announced the plan to increase its shareholding in GAC-Stellantis from 50% to 75%. The announcement is a key element of Stellantis' plan to set a new basis for its business in China. GAC Group and Stellantis have agreed to collaboratively complete the relevant formalities of the deal, which remains subject to the approval of the Chinese government.
UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Sea Ltd. (SE) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi downgraded Sea Ltd. (NYSE: SE) from ...
