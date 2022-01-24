If you need to Retire in 2022 you need to leave Illinois

As any parent or grandparent will tell you, there’s something about toy trucks that mesmerizes little kids, boys mostly. And some never outgrow it. 23-year-old Kam Wilken of Gilman, Illinois, south of Chicago about 90 miles, realized his dream of being a truck owner and truck driver. Hauling food products around Illinois at the age of 18, and then across state lines at 21, he made his first haul to California recently at the age of 23. He didn’t make it home. When it came time for his funeral last week in Danforth, Illinois, around 1,000 people attended, and over 100 trucks from six states pulled in, air horns blasting, to lead Kam’s procession to the cemetery.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO